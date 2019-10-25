Following last week's upset loss on the road at Vanderbilt, Barry Odom and the Tigers now travel to Lexington, Kentucky to take on a team the fourth-year head coach has never beaten since taking charge at MU. A victory over the Wildcats is imperative for Missouri in keeping its SEC title hopes alive as meeting with No. 10 Georgia and No. 7 Florida lie ahead.
But before we turn our attention to football, let's see how much you know about Kentucky. This quiz has town dogs, Hall of Fame coaches and obscure city laws, so buckle, because it's time for the Impossible Quiz: Kentucky Edition.