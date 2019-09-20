The Tigers open their 2019 SEC schedule with a visit from Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon. For Missouri, a win would immediately thrust the Tigers to the top of the league standings and could represent a first step toward contention in the conference’s depleted East Division. A loss, though, against a team Missouri has beaten just twice in seven tries since joining the SEC in 2012 would be crippling, poking a massive hole in the sky-high expectations with which the Tigers entered 2019.
Before we focus on the game, let’s see how much you know about the Gamecocks — the football team from the other Columbia.