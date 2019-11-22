The Tigers welcome Tennessee to Memorial Stadium this weekend seeking to break a four-game losing streak. Fortunately for Missouri, it has walloped the Volunteers in each of the past two seasons, making Saturday’s matchup a prime opportunity for the Tigers to snap their skid.
But before Saturday's 6:30 p.m. kickoff, let’s find out what you know about the visitors from Knoxville, Tennessee. From Kenny Chesney to Rocky Top to Mountain Dew, this week’s quiz has everything to test you on the Volunteers.
It’s time for the Impossible Quiz Week 13 – Tennessee Edition: