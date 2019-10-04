Missouri returns this weekend to host Troy at Memorial Stadium as Barry Odom seeks to earn his first post-bye victory since he took over as head coach in 2016.
In the FBS since 2001, the Trojans have found their footing at the Division I level in recent years, registering double-digit wins in each of the last three seasons. Troy comes to Columbia 2-2 and diminished from years past with former head coach Neal Brown now at West Virginia. The Trojans should serve as a manageable appetizer for the Tigers on Saturday before Missouri heads into the meat of its 2019 conference schedule.
But first, it’s time to get to know the Trojans and the city of Troy, Alabama. From marching bands to members of the United States Congress to Kid Rock, this quiz has everything to help beef up your knowledge before Saturday’s game: