The Tigers head to Vanderbilt this weekend for the team's first road game since August 31 ... when Missouri fell in its season opener away at Wyoming.
Since then Barry Odom and Co. have rattled off five consecutive wins, jumping into the AP Top-25 Poll and to the top of the SEC East Division Standings. They'll look to build on that recent success when they take on the Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday.
But before we get to gameday in the Music City, it's time to get to know a little bit about Vanderbilt and the city where it resides. From country music stars to former vice president Al Gore to Elvis and his relatives, this quiz has everything you need to know before Saturday's kickoff.