Winless. That’s not something most Missouri fans expected their Tigers to be when they returned home for Saturday’s home opener, is it?
When West Virginia makes the 740-mile trek to Memorial Stadium this weekend, they’ll arrive to find a Barry Odom squad hungry to work their way into the win column for the first time in 2019. With Kelly Bryant set to make his first regular season appearance at Faurot Field, a Power Five opponent in town and the expectations of 2019 season hanging in the balance, it figures to be a raucous afternoon in Columbia Saturday.
But before you turn your attention to this weekend’s matchup, it’s time to show off what you know about the visiting Mountaineers in this week’s edition of the Impossible Quiz. This has one has toilets, iconic songs and fiery school traditions, so buckle up because it’s time to test your knowledge of the Mountaineers.