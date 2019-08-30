It’s been 242 days since Missouri’s 2018 season came to an end at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and a whole lot has changed for the Tigers in the time since.
Clemson transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant arrived on campus. NCAA sanctions, including a 2019 postseason ban, announced in January rocked the program and sent waves across college football. The $98 million South End Zone renovation at Memorial Stadium, in the works since summer 2018, has reached near completion in time for the Tigers home-opener on Sept. 7.
But now, it’s time for football. On Saturday, Missouri will travel to Laramie, Wyoming for a 2018 rematch with the Wyoming Cowboys to kickoff the 2019 season. But first, it’s time to flex your knowledge (or lack thereof) of the Tigers’ Week 1 opponent.
From former vice presidents to NBA executives, and oddly named newspapers to Alvin and the Chipmunks, this quiz will put your expertise on Wyoming and the city of Laramie to the test.
So, how well do you know the Cowboys?