Missouri football’s next game is one of the reasons wide receiver Tauskie Dove wanted to play in the SEC.
MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said he’s “excited as crap.”
Wide receiver Barrett Banister said there’s no reason for the Tigers to shy away from the challenge.
The game that’s got MU players and coaches on the edge of their proverbial seats is a trip to Athens, Georgia, to face the top-ranked team in the country: Georgia.
“You’ve got Florida, South Carolina, ’Bama in the SEC, Georgia, and those are the teams — you know, it’s the big-boy league,” Dove said. “SEC, DI. How many people get this opportunity?”
How long that excitement will last after kickoff, however, remains to be seen. The unbeaten Bulldogs and their jaw- and quarterback-dropping defense are just one bullet point on a parchment full of problems facing the Tigers. Georgia enters the matchup as more than a five-touchdown favorite.
And it’s easy to see why Vegas has such faith in the nation’s No. 1 team.
Missouri’s first and perhaps most pressing issue is who will line up behind center. Right now, it’s anybody’s guess.
After a week of leaving the lights off, Missouri listed starting quarterback Connor Bazelak as questionable on its injury report Thursday.
Drinkwitz said during his weekly press conference Tuesday that MU’s “questionable” designation has been true to its name this season, that it has almost always been a 50/50 decision come game time.
That could open the door for backups Brady Cook or Tyler Macon to make a first start, in a hostile SEC road environment.
Macon made the most of his conference debut after coming on in the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt on Saturday, icing the game with a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 2:29 remaining.
“He’s a mobile quarterback,” Dove said. “He can scramble, and that’s something that, honestly, in my opinion, that’s a pro, because the weakness to the defense is a scramble drill.”
Cook’s only action this season came against Southeast Missouri, but he may be the more likely candidate to start in the event of Bazelak’s absence. He’s spent a year longer in the program, meaning an extra year with Missouri’s experienced group of wide receivers.
But the problems extend beyond — a long, long way beyond — who starts at QB.
Missouri is still yet to resolve any of its defensive woes.
The Tigers held Vanderbilt to 6 yards of offense on its opening two drives, but then it all very nearly came crumbling to the ground. After lying down for most of the season, Missouri staggered to its feet to do just enough to limp past Vanderbilt, but not without giving up some groan-inducing plays along the way.
Commodores QB Mike Wright twice ran his way to gains of 69 yards or longer. Vandy ended the game with 258 yards on the ground. That was just one week after registering nine — yes, nine — rushing yards against Mississippi State.
Trying to find inspiration this week is clearly not the best plan for success. But MU’s coaching staff doesn’t seem to believe it’s far away.
“Definitely, in my opinion, I don’t think there’s anything schematically that we’ve gotta correct,” defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. “I think there’s just more fundamentals and technique we’ve just gotta finish and execute.”
Oh, and then there is the opposition, which is far and away the best team — at least according to the polls — in the country.
It would take a dogged debater to dispute that claim. The Bulldogs received every first-place vote in the most recent AP Top 25 poll. They come bearing the receipts that back it up.
Georgia’s defense has given up 3.76 yards per play this season, the fewest in the nation. It has also given up the fewest opposition touchdowns — six in eight games.
Its rushing defense gives up a mere 75.6 yards per game — second-best in the country ... and a nightmare for a Missouri offense that has lived and died by the production of running back Tyler Badie.
Georgia’s defensive line has waged war on opposing quarterbacks in its opening eight games, recording 3.25 sacks per game, ninth in the nation. Fourteen Bulldogs have notched at least an assisted sack.
“They’re big, they’re fast, they’re physical,” Banister said. “It’s as talented of a group as we’ll play this year.”
But the Tigers remain undeterred. Drinkwitz said he wouldn’t change what he was doing, because that would indicate they don’t believe it’s working.
So why the Missouri optimism, or the apparent lack of anxiety?
Is it hope, dream, delusion?
Well … it’s because that’s what they’re here for.
“We’re competitors, man. We’re going to compete. Everybody wants to compete,” Drinkwitz said. “You want to test yourself against the best. You gotta just go cut it loose. … You gotta take your best shot, that’s what you’ve got to do.
If nothing else, it’s a measuring stick.
“If you’re sitting there worried about (being) an underdog and all this stuff, I think you’re in the wrong business,” Banister said. “We’re competitors; that’s why we came here, is to play the best. We’re gonna go put ourselves up against them, and we’ll see how we stack up.”