A.J. Ofodile, a tight end for Missouri from 1991 to 1993, was getting ready for a workout on the elliptical this summer and looking for something to watch. While scrolling through the depths of YouTube, he stumbled upon a full TV recording of Missouri’s Oct. 8, 1992, game against Colorado.

It was the first night game in Memorial Stadium history. It was two years and two days after the infamous “Fifth Down Game,” and it was the first time the Buffaloes had visited Columbia since then. And, like the Tigers’ Week 1 tilt with Louisiana Tech this year, it was played on a Thursday night.

