A.J. Ofodile, a tight end for Missouri from 1991 to 1993, was getting ready for a workout on the elliptical this summer and looking for something to watch. While scrolling through the depths of YouTube, he stumbled upon a full TV recording of Missouri’s Oct. 8, 1992, game against Colorado.
It was the first night game in Memorial Stadium history. It was two years and two days after the infamous “Fifth Down Game,” and it was the first time the Buffaloes had visited Columbia since then. And, like the Tigers’ Week 1 tilt with Louisiana Tech this year, it was played on a Thursday night.
“Wow, what a cool thing, to all those years ago have been part of that,” Ofodile said.
With it being the first home night game at Missouri, ESPN — the driving force behind playing on a weeknight, just like it is now — had to wheel in portable lights to illuminate the field. The weather was dreadful. Missouri lost 6-0, moving to 1-4, while Colorado reached 5-0.
Despite all that, the players involved look back on that night fondly. They were a part of history. And Memorial Stadium, despite a crowd of only 38,000, was rocking that night.
“The difference in atmosphere in being able to play at night, it wasn’t always that 1 o’clock game,” offensive lineman Mike Bedosky said. “The transformation of Mizzou and the stadium and Faurot (Field) in general is amazing. But for us back in ’92, that was huge.”
A football game on a Thursday night was a relatively new phenomenon in 1992, and for that reason, it was a big deal when Missouri played in one.
“That was in the fledgeling era of Thursday night games,” Ofodile said. “There’s so many midweek games now. You watch, sometimes you don’t, only if it’s a really good matchup. But back then, that was the only show in town. It was a really big deal. Everybody wanted to play on Thursday night.”
ESPN liked the game in large part because of the drama from two years ago. To say that the Fifth Down Game was in the back of fans’ and players’ minds heading into the ’92 game would be incorrect — it was at the front.
“The whole university was kind of pissed off about that whole situation,” offensive lineman Gene Snisky said.
“That Fifth Down Game kind of created just a little bit of an extra incentive,” Ofodile said. “I don’t know if incentive is the right word, but definitely … there was an extra chip on the shoulder when we played them.”
On Oct. 6, 1990, Colorado trailed Missouri 31-27 and was accidentally given a fifth down to try to win the game as time expired. It did, on a 1-yard run from quarterback Charles S. Johnson, and the Buffaloes later went on to win the national championship while Missouri finished 4-7.
Deedie Bedosky, a Missouri School of Journalism graduate and Mike Bedosky’s mom, was at both the Fifth Down Game and the ’92 game.
“We thought we’d won,” Deedie Bedosky said. “We thought we’d done it. And then it’s pulled out from under us, and everybody had the feeling that something wasn’t right. You know how murmurs kind of start rippling through a crowd, and it was painful. It just felt like we’d been hoodwinked.”
In 1991, Missouri attempted a revenge game and got blasted 55-7 in Boulder, Colorado. This era in Colorado football was littered with future NFL players, including first-round picks Deon Figures at defensive back, Leonard Renfro at defensive tackle, and Charles E. Johnson and Michael Westbrook at receiver. Their quarterback in ’92, Kordell Stewart, had an 11-year career in the NFL, too.
Missouri, though, believed it could play with the Buffaloes heading into that ’92 game, despite a slow start to the season. It had talent on the roster, namely a star receiver in Victor Bailey who tallied 1,210 yards that year — nearly double the next-highest number on the team. It also had two future NFL head coaches in Marty Morningwheg and Dirk Koetter on staff, as well as a strength coach in Dave Toub, one of the best special teams coaches in the NFL today.
“We were actually a lot more talented than what our record would indicate, coaching and playing,” Ofodile said. “Colorado obviously had the same, but because of the Fifth Down Game, a game that we felt like was ours, it kind of took away any apprehension about playing those guys. Especially at home, we felt like we were primed to knock them off at any time.”
Fans, however, didn’t share that confidence most weeks. Paul Frank, a student at the time, said that on most Saturdays, many students would just sleep in instead of going to day games.
That’s where playing on Thursday night made a difference. Students who showed their student IDs were let in free. Frank remembers making the walk from the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house down what is now Tiger Avenue to the stadium. Ordinarily on a Thursday night, Frank would have to worry about a Friday morning class in which attendance essentially determined a student’s grade.
That day, the professor for that class said, “You’re fine to skip tomorrow.”
The team spent the night before the game in a hotel in Jefferson City, which was abnormal. Bob Stull, the team’s coach, wanted to limit distractions with classes happening in the morning.
“Ironically enough, I had several friends in Jeff City who worked at the hotel we were staying at, so I got some notes and stuff passed during that time,” Mike Bedosky said. “It was a very hopeful and exciting night, because we felt pretty good about our opportunity.”
When the Tigers took the field that Thursday night, pouring rain, 45-degree air with a 26-degree wind chill and a fog that affected visibility met them.
“It was almost an eerie surreal (night), because the fog was low,” Mike Bedosky said. “But it was one of those things where you’re like, ‘OK, here’s an opportunity to make history. This is going to be one of those epic nights.’ … Never in my wildest dreams (did I think) we would have a night game back then.”
By the second quarter, Colorado’s white jerseys were nearly translucent. Deedie Bedosky said her group’s tailgate had to move inside to the Hearnes Center. Frank remembers that at halftime, fans were allowed to leave the stadium, dry off then go back in.
“The weather was terrible,” Snisky said. “I just remember doing pregame warmups and you were soaked through your uniform. And then on top of that, you’re sitting around in it, all cold and damp. Just something to add to the angst of the game.”
Also greeting the Tigers was a raucous crowd. The stadium wasn’t filled to the brim; a section in the 100 level facing the broadcast camera by the right end zone was almost empty. But the fans who did brave the elements waved their pompoms, cheered their lungs off and created the game-day atmosphere players live for.
“It was the loudest game I ever played in my Mizzou career, just with the 40K,” Ofodile said. “Even going back to when I coached at Mizzou, some of the games that were 65K … the 40 was louder, because it was all students that had never been let in free before.”
“It’s hard to put a finger on what it was,” Deedie Bedosky said. “It was just an ambiance about it being at night, under the stars. … It just had a new experience for everybody.”
Because it was the first night game at Memorial Stadium, the field didn’t have preinstalled lights. According to Missourian and Columbia Daily Tribune news reports at the time, ESPN and a company called Musco used four light trucks to make the game playable.
“I don’t know if there was one thing. ... If anything, it was seeing the lights on,” Ofodile said when asked if there was a moment he realized night games were a different atmosphere. “I think that was (the) thing. It’s really game time when the lights are on, and, you know, the proverbial ‘under the lights’ kind of deal.”
The game began, and the weather made it clear early that it would be a factor. Each team fumbled on its opening drive, though both recovered and ended up punting.
Missouri liked to throw the ball around, which didn’t bode well for that night. On its first drive, quarterback Phil Johnson rolled out to throw and struggled to get a grip on the ball. That threw off his rhythm, and he ended up throwing late to a receiver running toward the sideline. The ball was caught out of bounds.
“You’re coming off the sidelines, hands are freezing, been freezing the whole game,” Ofodile said. “The other part is they’re loaded on defense. You got Chad Brown playing outside linebacker, you had Greg Biekert playing inside linebacker, Ted Johnson playing inside linebacker, Ronnie Woolfork. These are all high-round draft picks.”
Colorado moved the ball well, though. Stewart wound up with 335 yards through the air, mostly to Charles E. Johnson and Westbrook. Westbrook finished with eight catches for 128 yards.
Multiple times, a Colorado receiver had to go down to catch a ball and wound up sliding out of bounds. That was the effect of the rain and Missouri’s OmniTurf, which had been another controversy from the previous matchup.
“It was not your typical turf,” Mike Bedosky said. “It was sand-based, and sand got all over it. So when they played there in ’90, Colorado complained that the surface was unplayable because they kept slipping.”
Colorado missed two early field goals, but kicker Pat Blottiaux made a 52-yarder with 1:02 left in the second quarter and a 32-yarder with 12:06 left in the fourth. Missouri’s offense couldn’t get anything going, but it had a chance to win the game late.
With about four minutes remaining in the game, Stewart, who had already thrown one pick, looked for Westbrook up the seam over the middle. Westbrook had a step on the slot cornerback, but Stewart failed to see linebacker Darryl Major lurking over the middle. Major got his right hand on the pass, tipping it slightly up into the air, caught the ball and ran the other way. He was forced out of bounds at the Colorado 34.
Dan Devine, Missouri’s athletic director at the time, clapped and cheered from the sideline. The crowd lost it, jumping up and down at the Tigers’ new life.
“In my mind, I’m thinking, we got Vic, regardless of what the weather is,” Ofodile said, referring to Victor Bailey. “If it’s me, I’m throwing it up to Vic three times in a row and seeing what happens.”
On the next play, Johnson fumbled the snap. Colorado ran the clock down from there.
“I just remember how — I don’t know if dejected is the right word — but just how upset we were when the final whistle sounded,” Mike Bedosky said. “We were so close and had this opportunity, and yet again, here we are. Almost to the doorstep, and we can’t quite close the deal.”
Missouri lost the game. It finished 3-8 in 1992. Stull was fired after the 1993 season. It would be another four years after that until the Tigers finished a season with a winning record.
Still, when players involved think about that night, they think about feeling amped to play on a Thursday night, amped to face Colorado after the Fifth Down Game and seeing the fans share that excitement with them.
“I think about it quite often, actually,” Snisky said, “because there were a lot of firsts while we were at Missouri, to be quite honest with you. The fifth down thing, the first night game, you know, just looking back on it and thinking of all the craziness.”
The Tigers have only played on a Thursday night three times since then. They lost all three. Ofodile said that looking back, the history involved offsets the pain of the close loss.
“In that one, the hurt of losing a hard-fought, close game is valuable to me,” Ofodile said. “In the moment, you probably don’t feel that way, but when you look back on it, it’s like, ‘I was part of the show. I was part of that historical moment.’”