Recruited heavily by Missouri out of high school, Dreyden Norwood opted for a different Southeastern Conference program: Texas A&M. But after one season with the Aggies, the cornerback entered the transfer portal Dec. 13.

Norwood played in just two games, against Prairie View A&M and LSU, holding true to a redshirt season. Out of Northside High School, though, he was a four-star recruit, ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in the state of Arkansas by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, respectively.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

