Recruited heavily by Missouri out of high school, Dreyden Norwood opted for a different Southeastern Conference program: Texas A&M. But after one season with the Aggies, the cornerback entered the transfer portal Dec. 13.
Norwood played in just two games, against Prairie View A&M and LSU, holding true to a redshirt season. Out of Northside High School, though, he was a four-star recruit, ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in the state of Arkansas by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, respectively.
Norwood wasn’t in the transfer portal long, though. He took what Missouri’s defense had to offer and committed to the Tigers less than a month later. Every transition poses a test, but for Norwood, the move was comfortable — except for the temperature.
“Probably just the weather for real,” he chuckled. “I first came here in January, and it was super cold. I just wasn’t used to it yet.”
Comfortability was built early. Norwood contacted other transfers before they showed up for the spring semester last season, and the hands-on approach from the coaching staff instilled a quick understanding of the schemes under new defensive coordinator Blake Baker.
But what separated Norwood was that he was a quarterback for much of his high school playing career. For Missouri, the program has been fortunate to help convert high school quarterbacks to the cornerback position, like Kris Abrams-Draine.
“We saw some similar traits, study habits, work habits, good athleticism,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “Dreyden put himself in a position to really help our football team.”
Success at the position isn’t new to the Norwood name, though. Dreyden’s cousin, Tre, was a defensive back at Oklahoma and was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now the No. 3 corner on the Tigers, Norwood has solidified himself as a prime contributor moving forward, especially with Abrams-Draine projected to be a first-round selection in April. Coming out of the spring game, Drinkwitz singled out Norwood as a player to expect to see on the field.
Norwood credits the leadership of Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Considering them brothers, he’s turned to the two starters for guidance in technique and what to watch in film sessions.
“I just had a mindset of just coming out working hard,” Norwood said. “I just started playing corner, so I started getting a lot of reps and feeling a little more comfortable with it.”
Taking a start at Florida in lieu of an injured Abrams-Draine, Norwood was ready for the challenge. He played in environments similar to “The Swamp” before in College Station and Baton Rouge, but film sessions on his own time and with cornerbacks coach Al Pogue prepared him for the opportunity.
“We just watched more, so like the receivers’ releases, just play tendencies and what we get out of certain formations and things like that,” Norwood said.
Confidence, communication and competition will carry Norwood to success in his own eyes.
He’s still learning the position that he permanently switched to last year, and, given his smooth transition to Missouri, there’s an expectation for more success to come.
Comfortable Coleman is tough as nails
With the first-round selection in the alley-fight draft, Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker selected defensive end DJ Coleman.
When asked about Coleman’s recent success in the trenches, Baker could only smile and note the toughness the lineman possesses.
Coleman, who stood calm, responded with a grin to Baker’s comments: “He ain’t lying.”
It’s a mentality Coleman grew up with, and it’s transferred to the football field. A switch Coleman can turn on and off — one he has notably flipped on in the past two weeks.
After spending four seasons with Jacksonville State, Coleman transferred to Missouri for his final season of eligibility. Starting as a backup defensive end behind Trajan Jeffcoat, Coleman has come on strong in recent weeks.
The graduate student has totaled seven tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles across Missouri’s past two contests, against Florida and Vanderbilt. Coleman — like Norwood — has become comfortable in Baker’s scheme
“We probably weren’t repping him enough early on in the season,” Baker said. “And as the season has gone on, he’s gotten more and more reps. The more reps you get, the more chances you get to produce.”
Baker loves to coach Coleman; he’s admired the growth of the 6-foot-5 defensive end. Drinkwitz added that Coleman plays better with his weight up, too. But to Coleman, the fluctuation of his weight stems from how much he sweats, as he can drop from 270 pounds to 260 at given points in the season.
“It won’t go too low to where I can’t play like me,” Coleman said.
Coleman feels his best at 265 pounds, because he can move quickly off the defensive line. But to find more playing time, trust — a reiterated component to the defense’s success — had to be built between Coleman and the coaching staff.
“When you come from a smaller school and come to the SEC ... , you’ve really got to get your coach to build trust in you,” Coleman said. “You can’t think he’s going to throw you out there Day 1, ‘Oh, he’s ready.’ Nah. It takes time. Through summer, fall camp and early in the season, I had to show that I could play in the game.”
Exterior defensive line coach Kevin Peoples has coached Coleman like a professional. Teaching him terminology and where to attack at pad level, Peoples has also drawn angles for Coleman to find holes in the offensive blockers.
Captain Darius Robinson has noticed those improvements from Coleman. Moving up a level in competition, Coleman has also stepped into a new role, buying into the defense and making plays off the edge.
“Yeah,” Robinson chuckled in response to Baker’s earlier comments. “DJ definitely has that energy and that attitude that you like. Just like I said, he’s a great teammate. He’s a real positive guy. He works really hard, and he has that edge that I know Coach Baker is talking about.”
Missouri is guaranteed five more games — five more opportunities for Coleman to produce and vie for more playing time.