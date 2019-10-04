Missouri should win this game against Troy. Should.
That’s the key word in this matchup. The Tigers should, but it doesn’t mean they will. Troy is a 2-2 non-Power Five team. The game certainly does not give the appearance of a difficult one for Missouri.
But then again, the Wyoming game didn’t, either. The Tigers were supposed to go to Laramie and walk away with a season opening victory. Instead, against a non-Power Five football team that hadn’t beaten an SEC opponent since 2004, Missouri left winless.
That loss may be the only wake-up call Missouri needs. Or, the Tigers might not have all the bad losses out of their systems. After all, head coach Barry Odom’s teams have yet to win coming out of the bye week in each of his previous three seasons in charge.
There’s always a first, though. And one would think this matchup against Troy provides the ideal opportunity for the Tigers to snap that post-bye streak.
If Missouri wants to improve to 4-1, it will first and foremost need to slow down Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker.
Through Troy’s first four games, Barker has completed 108 passes on 166 attempts for 1,367 yards and 13 touchdowns. All of these numbers are among the nation’s highest: completions (12th), attempts (14th), yards (11th) and touchdowns (ninth).
Barker, a senior, only played in six games in 2018 after suffering a knee injury in the sixth game, but that injury does not seem to have slowed him this season.
He doesn’t have a favorite receiver and distributes the ball well. Junior receiver Kaylon Geiger leads the Trojans with 26 receptions and 388 receiving yards, but junior receiver Khalil McClain leads the team in receiving touchdowns with four.
Defending Troy offensively does not stop there. There’s another weapon for whom the Tigers will have to look out — wide receiver Reginald Todd. His 21.7 yards per reception rank 14th in the nation, as does his 29.8 yards per kickoff return.
When it comes to defending Troy on the ground, the Tigers will focus their attention on sophomore running back DK Billingsley. He leads the team with 330 rushing yards through the first quarter of the season, and no one else is close. Billingsley is Troy’s main rusher. Stop him, and the running game will not likely present much of a problem for Missouri and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
On defense, Troy needs star linebacker Carlton Martial to have a big day for it to have any chance of an upset. Martial isn’t a big linebacker — he stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 216 pounds — but he certainly is productive. A redshirt sophomore, Martial has tallied 43 total tackles through the first four games, ranked tied for 18th in the nation. He has also produced eight tackles for loss, tied for eighth nationally. As a redshirt freshman, he earned a spot on the 2018 freshman All-America Teams of the Football Writers Association of America, USA Today and The Athletic.
Overall, the Troy defense has struggled to be consistent. In the Trojans’ two wins over Campbell and Akron, the defense gave up a combined 21 points. In Troy’s two losses, the defense allowed a total of 97 points.
Troy will need to find consistency if it is to match its past three seasons in which it finished with at least 10 wins. That streak occurred under the watch of former coach Neal Brown, whom Missouri has already faced this season; Brown took the head coaching job at West Virginia, a team the Tigers stomped in Week 2.
Chip Lindsey replaced Brown as coach of the Trojans, after a span of less than two months as Kansas’ offensive coordinator this offseason.
Lindsey does not yet have a signature victory, and no game on Troy’s schedule provides a better opportunity for such a win than the game against Missouri. It’s the only Power Five matchup of the season for the Trojans.
But it would take something fairly remarkable for Lindsey and his squad to walk out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a victory in hand. It’s not impossible, but certainly not likely. Missouri is rolling after an Odom-led team defeated South Carolina for the first time.
The Tigers hope they can pick up another first for Odom with a victory coming out of a bye week. With teams such as Georgia and Florida left on the schedule, the Tigers can ill afford another loss to a non Power Five team.