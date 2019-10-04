He is not the star that Jeremy Maclin was. There is a good chance he won’t play in the NFL like Justin Gage, either. He’s certainly never had a monster season like Danario Alexander did in 2009. But the numbers show something that the eye-test may have overlooked: Johnathon Johnson is one of the best receivers to ever don a Missouri Tigers uniform.
Johnson currently has 2,044 career receiving yards, 734 fewer than Alexander had in his four years at MU. With eight games remaining in 2019, Alexander’s school record is in range for the redshirt senior, even if would take some fantastic production and efficiency for him to get there, and Johnson is well aware of the milestone that stands just within his reach.
“I know how close I am to (the record),” Johnson said. “It’s in the back of my head, thinking about it each and every week.”
He’s listed at a generous 5-foot-10. He lost his true freshman season to an ankle injury. And he’s caught passes from several different quarterbacks during his time at MU. Yet here Johnson is, on the cusp of history.
After that ankle injury in 2015, Johnson has been remarkably healthy, not missing a game since. But he’s never had a 1,000-yard season, and most would say he’s never been the best passing option on any team he’s played on. J’Mon Moore, Emanuel Hall and Albert Okwuegbunam were tough to compete with. Despite it all, Johnson entered 2019 No. 10 in program history in career receiving yards. With a 12-yard reception against South Carolina, the redshirt senior surpassed the 2,000-yard mark for his career.
It wasn’t an easy plane to reach.
“That’s something I’ve worked hard for,” Johnson said of the 2,000-yard mark. “I’m trying to accomplish every goal that I have.
“For me to be able to come here and go through everything I went through in my five years that I’ve been here (and be this close to the record), it shows that I’ve been productive ever since I’ve been on the field. I took advantage of every chance that I had.”
Assuming Missouri’s bowl ban is upheld, Johnson will have eight games to break the record, meaning he will have to average around 91 receiving yards per game. That’s a tough task. Regardless, Johnson is going to work hard to chip away at the record.
But if any Missouri receiver can put up those numbers, it’s him. Through the first four games of the season, Johnson has been Kelly Bryant’s favorite target, leading the team with 16 receptions. Last season, when injuries caused Hall and Okwuegbunam— two of Drew Lock’s favorite targets— to miss time, Johnson was the next man up and finished the season with a team-leading 59 receptions. Dating back to his redshirt freshman in 2016, Johnson has usually been Mr. Reliable for Tigers’ quarterbacks.
Now, even with the daunting odds laid out in front of him, Johnson has his eyes on the record.
“I’m always on my toes to get it done,” he said. “Until my career is over with here, now that I’m this close I’m going to be trying to get it.”
Despite his desire to break Missouri’s receiving record, Johnson’s primary focus remains on being a team player and doing anything to help the Tigers win. Missouri has increased its win total each year Johnson has been on the field, and 2019 has the potential to be the best year yet. So while the record hangs in the back of his mind, Johnson is sure not to let it get in the way of his teammates or his team’s success.
“I want it from the bottom of my heart,” Johnson said. “It would mean so much to me as a player, but if it’s getting in the way of us winning, then I don’t too much care about it. I’d rather win.”
The slot receiver position isn’t one that lends itself to stat padding. Slot receivers derive their value from short, quick routes and run blocking, and they usually don’t run the downfield routes that a wideout might. It’s a role that doesn’t always allow for big yardage gains, making Johnson’s career numbers even more impressive.
“(Johnson) does so many things,” Missouri head coach Barry Odom said. “He’s versatile, but also important to our offensive success. He goes about his work the way he should.”
Fellow Missouri slot receiver Barrett Banister has not once heard Johnson talk about the record. Neither has Bryant. Instead, they’ve seen Johnson remain a focused, team-first player, which has made him indispensable for the Tigers over the past four seasons.
When the ball isn’t being thrown his way, Johnson makes sure he is always blocking. He doesn’t like seeing his guys get tackled. This mindset has stayed true even in his pursuit of pass-catching glory.
“I think (the record) is something everybody knows about and everybody is aware of, but JJ has made it a priority that this isn’t about him, this is about our receiving unit and us winning games,” Banister said. “I think that says (a lot) about (Johnson’s) character.”
Johnson has always played the part of the underdog well. Undersized and never his offense’s No. 1 option, the receiver from Memphis has found ways to remain productive and essential in his four healthy years with the Tigers. Breaking the school receiving record would be the storybook ending to a marvelous underdog story.
But don’t be mistaken. Johnson is still exceptionally confident. He’s had to be.
“Especially for a guy who’s five-nine, a buck-eighty,” Johnson said, acknowledging his own fudged height in the media guide. “You got to have some edge to you.”
Johnson doesn’t need the record to prove anything to himself. He knows how much work he has put into the program. But if he amasses those 734 yards and finishes No. 1, or even somewhere close to those names like Alexander, Gage and Maclin, perhaps future fans will include Johnson when they recall the long line of elite receivers who have come through Columbia.