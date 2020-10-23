Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz doesn’t know how D’ionte Smith got his nickname, “Boo.” Neither does fellow receiver Barrett Banister. Smith’s former coach, Coffeyville Community College’s Aaron Flores, doesn’t remember much about Smith at all.
But ever since his grandma started calling him “Boo Boo” when he was born, that’s how people have known Smith. In Missouri’s 45-41 win against LSU on Oct. 10, Memorial Stadium fans learned to know him as Boo, too.
Smith hauled in a team-high six passes for 54 yards, and that performance earned him a starting spot at wide receiver on Missouri’s depth chart before Kentucky. But for the walk-on receiver, it marked another step in the journey.
Growing up, Smith accompanied his oldest brother, Jermaine “Maintain” Hughes, wherever he went. Hughes took Smith with him on dates and to the music studio, where he worked as a rapper. Despite a 12-year age gap, the boys formed a special bond until Hughes died in 2005. He was 19.
Tattooed on Smith’s left forearm is “Maintain,” a tribute to his brother and a reminder that Hughes is with Smith forever.
“I’ve gotta do it for (him),” Smith said.
The Raytown product didn’t begin his collegiate career at MU. After a brief stint at MidAmerica Nazarene, Smith transferred to Coffeyville, a junior college located at the border of Oklahoma and Kansas.
“JUCO is a story,” Smith said. “Only the strong survive the JUCO. Especially at Coffeyville; there’s nearly nothing out there. Just school and football. I took my opportunity of being there and just kept working.”
Smith redshirted his first year while also running track and field. Leading up to the opening game in his second season, he split reps at receiver with the first and second teams in practice.
On game day, he didn’t play. No reason was given to him.
“That’s the day that humbled me,” Smith said. “One thing about me: I’m going to find a way. I said, ‘Let’s grind more.’ It was an angry grind for the whole year.”
Smith didn’t record a reception at Coffeyville, and when he was used, it was primarily as a kick returner. With so little playing time and game tape to show recruiters, immediately transferring to a high-profile school and receiving a football scholarship was unlikely.
Smith said he was committed to run track and field and to be a football walk-on at Oklahoma State at first, but the appeal of in-state tuition and high school connections with Missouri receiver Dominic Gicinto and student manager Drew Phillips brought him to MU.
Idella Taylor, Smith’s mother, said the family reached out to former coach Barry Odom about earning a spot on the football team, but Smith’s message was likely lost among the other players hoping for an opportunity. Odom didn’t respond.
So when Missouri hired Drinkwitz after the 2019 season, Taylor told Smith that it could be a blessing in disguise, and the two crafted a text message to Drinkwitz.
The 6-foot, 155-pound receiver just wanted a chance. Awaiting a reply, he made a guarantee to his mom.
“He told me, ‘If I can get to the walk-on (tryouts), I’m going to get a position,’” Taylor said.
Drinkwitz responded 20 minutes later, inviting Smith to the tryouts in January.
“(D’ionte) was more surprised than I was that he replied back,” Taylor said. “We were so excited.”
But it was going to take more than a text to earn a spot on Missouri’s roster. Smith was the first to arrive at walk-on meetings, the first to turn in film, doing whatever he could to get noticed.
In his tryout, Smith ran 40s and routes, but the drills were nothing new to this former All-American track standout. He made the team, and his speed stood out to Drinkwitz. But more than that, it was the way he carried himself.
“He’s a young man that’s got a great attitude,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s never had a bad day that I’ve seen. He’s got a great, contagious energy to him. Shows up to work, is a guy who consistently makes plays. He’s got some deficiencies, but he covers up those deficiencies with great effort.”
Smith moved up the ranks throughout the summer and fall camp after COVID-19 shortened spring practice. Before Missouri’s opening game against Alabama, he was listed second on the depth chart behind Damon Hazelton Jr.
“Every day I’m at practice, I remember, ‘I’m a walk-on; let’s earn this scholarship,’” Smith said. “‘No matter where you’ve been, what you’ve done, you’re new, so show them every day.’”
In the team’s first two games, he saw limited snaps and didn’t have a reception.
But with receivers Hazelton, Gicinto and Keke Chism all out against LSU because of COVID-related issues, Smith’s moment came.
“I saw the game plan, but I kind of didn’t know I was the starter until they said ‘Boo Smith’ at starting receiver on the screen,” Smith said.
After jumping out to an early lead with misdirection plays and a flea-flicker touchdown, Missouri’s offense stalled. The defense didn’t have an answer for LSU’s Myles Brennan or Terrace Marshall Jr.
Trailing 14-7, Missouri faced a critical third-and-3. Smith lined up against freshman Eli Ricks, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2020 class, and found space between him and linebacker Jabril Cox. The catch, a gain of 15 yards, was his first since his senior year of high school in 2015, according to Coffeyville’s online stats. The reception led to a Missouri touchdown six plays later.
Early on, chants of “Booooo” were sparse throughout the stadium, though Taylor said she was calling out his name from the beginning. But with each catch, the chants grew, and wide receiver Jalen Knox introduced him after the game by saying, “Coming up to the podium, we have Boo Smith, aka Booooo Smith.”
Despite being without three of its top receivers, Missouri torched LSU’s defense for 406 passing yards.
“I’m so proud of them, just the way they’ve worked all season,” Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak said of the receivers who did play and contribute. “They got their opportunity, and they stepped up in big moments and made big plays. I’m just super proud of them. They deserve it.”
When Joshuah Bledsoe broke up the potential game-winning pass in the end zone with 16 seconds left in the game, he sprinted to midfield in celebration.
And the first player to meet him there? Boo Smith, with his right arm draped around Bledsoe’s shoulder.