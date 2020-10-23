Barrett Banister sat in a team meeting this week faced with one question from coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
Drinkwitz asked if anyone in the room had previously beaten Missouri’s upcoming opponent, Kentucky.
Banister sat in place and didn’t raise his hand. But when he looked around, he found he wasn’t alone. Not a single hand was raised.
“It’s kind of a tough feeling to swallow,” Banister said. “We played them close the last couple years. It’s time for us to get one.”
The Wildcats aren’t a traditional powerhouse in the SEC East like Georgia or Florida, but they’ve been a thorn in the Tigers’ side for the last half decade. No current Missouri player or coach was on the team’s roster when it last beat Kentucky in 2014.
“We absolutely understand that it’s been a while since we’ve beaten these guys,” Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz endeared himself to Missouri fans two weeks ago with a dramatic 45-41 victory over then-No. 17 LSU, the defending national champion. It was Missouri’s first home victory over a ranked team since 2013 and gave Drinkwitz a signature win early in his first season.
This week, Drinkwitz could build on that momentum by doing one thing his predecessor couldn’t accomplish: beat Kentucky. He’ll have his chance at 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Mark Stoops’ team has won the last five games against Missouri, including all four against former coach Barry Odom.
The 2018 game was Odom’s shot at a signature home win against a No. 12 Kentucky team, and it looked like a sure thing heading into the final minutes. Missouri was up 14-3 with five minutes left, but a punt return touchdown and a quick stop set up a game-winning drive in the final two minutes that ended with a touchdown pass to C.J. Conrad on the game’s final untimed down. Missouri lost 15-14.
The loss was made worse by a controversial pass interference call on DeMarkus Acy on what looked like a game-sealing pass breakup. Instead, Kentucky got the ball outside the end zone for one more snap. Even mild-mannered athletic director Jim Sterk didn’t take the loss well, unloading a couple of choice words after the final play.
Missouri’s new punter, Kentucky graduate transfer Grant McKinniss, viewed the play from the other sideline as the Wildcats’ kickoff specialist, but now he keeps discussion of the game to a minimum.
“I’ve talked about it briefly with some of the teammates around here,” McKinniss said. “They don’t like that moment too much.”
The loss in 2019 wasn’t as close (29-7), but it came during the second week of a 1-5 tailspin in the second half of the season that ended with Odom’s firing in November.
“It sucks, because it’s like every year, it’s like, ‘Why are we not beating this team?’ We should beat this team,” safety Joshuah Bledsoe said. “But we’ll get it done this week.”
Both of those losses were key moments in Missouri’s previous seasons. In 2018, the loss to Kentucky and another to South Carolina on a late field goal were the difference between a season with double-digit wins for Missouri and its eight-win campaign.
Losing games to midlevel conference teams like Kentucky and not escaping the middle of the pack in the SEC in his four-year stint at Missouri was a large reason Odom was fired. Sterk thinks Drinkwitz can be the one to turn the tide against teams like Kentucky and make Missouri an SEC East contender.
This year, Kentucky brings one of the top defensive units in the conference to town. The unit has allowed only seven points in its last two games while forcing nine turnovers in that period. It also has an experienced quarterback in Terry Wilson, who leads Kentucky’s run-first offense that is opportunistic and pairs with the standout defense. Last week, Kentucky returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 34-7 beatdown of Tennessee. The Volunteers beat Missouri 35-12 on Oct. 3.
That makes this week a tall task for Missouri, but a second straight win against a team ranked in the preseason Top 25 could help Drinkwitz prove that he is the guy who can lift Missouri to the next step — the one that Odom couldn’t quite take.
Kentucky is a different team this season, but Drinkwitz can start to fix the Tigers’ Wildcat problem with a win Saturday in Columbia.