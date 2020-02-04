Missouri played the worst first half of its season against the Aggies on Tuesday night, a miserable 20 minutes of basketball that highlighted many of the problems the Tigers have faced all season.
Missouri trailed only 25-18 at the break despite the awful start. It cut the Aggies’ lead to one just four minutes into the second half.
It might’ve been easy, for someone who hadn’t watched Tigers basketball all season, to think the first half was just a blip and that now that the Tigers were back in the game; they wouldn’t lose to a rebuilding Texas A&M team for the second time this season.
But the wheels fell off after Missouri cut it to one. The Tigers gave up a 13-2 run and were never close again, falling to 2-7 in SEC play with a 68-51 loss at Texas A&M.
In that eyesore of a first half, the Tigers shot a miserable 23.8% from the field and didn’t score a field goal for the final 5:04 of the period. They turned the ball over 12 times, mistakes the Aggies converted into 13 first-half points.
Missouri (10-12) forced 10 turnovers but critically did not score off a single one, failing to convert its good defense into offense. For a team with the 170th-ranked offense in the country, any easy buckets the Tigers can generate with defense are a big deal.
Martin sounded frustrated with his team’s tendency for careless turnovers on KTGR after the game.
“We’ve probably spent 10,000 hours on simple jump stops. But it’s being able to handle pressure situations and being under control,” Martin said. “Like I said to our guys, if this is really pressure then you’re always going to struggle. It should just be basketball. If this is a pressure situation then this stage might not be for you.”
Missouri settled from 3-point range early on, taking 13 of its 21 first-half shots from behind the arc. The Tigers shot 9-35 last time out against Texas A&M (11-10) and it was a big reason Buzz Williams’ team was able to upset them. Missouri is the 292nd ranked 3-point shooting team in the country and its shooting from long range has hurt it all season. When the Tigers can’t get to the rim, and more importantly the free-throw line, the offense has stagnated, and it did so again in College Station to the tune of a season-low 18 first-half points.
Despite getting some spot minutes from Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. in his first game since Jan. 4 against Kentucky, the Tigers were dominated on the boards 25-16 overall, including 12-5 on the offensive glass in the opening half. The Aggies converted those chances into 11 second-chance points.
11-second chance points and 13 points off turnovers accounted for 23 of the Aggies’ 25 first-half points. The Tigers played their trademark good defense, holding A&M to 26.7% shooting, but gifting their opponents so many extra possessions and a resulting nine extra shot attempts put them at an early disadvantage.
Missouri started the second half much better, scoring 12 points in the first four minutes to cut A&M’s lead to 30-29. Javon Pickett scored seven of the Tigers’ first nine points in the second half. The sophomore’s energy and cutting ability helped rejuvenate the MU offense, but he picked up a fourth foul and had to head to the bench with 16:33 to play.
He subbed back in four minutes later but only played a minute before picking up his fifth. Foul trouble was a problem for the Tigers throughout the night. The officials were not whistle shy, calling 51 fouls, but the Aggies’ aggressiveness allowed them to benefit more from it, and they shot 19 more free throws than Missouri as a result.
Reed Nikko joined Pickett on the bench with five fouls midway through the second half. The foul trouble along with Tilmon being limited forced Martin to go deep into his bench. Walk-on Evan Yerkes and transfer Axel Okongo both played with the Tigers down single digits in the second half — definitely not something Martin planned for heading into the season.
Texas A&M star big man Josh Nebo took advantage of Martin’s lack of options down low. The senior scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, and his combination of size and quickness was too much for Okongo or Mitchell Smith.
Smith played well on the offensive end, though, leading the team with nine points and 11 rebounds in a game where not a single Tiger reached double figures. Tilmon didn’t put up gaudy numbers in just 12 minutes of action but moved well and Martin said postgame that he “looked good.”
Missouri’s point guards, Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, were ineffective. Pinson scored eight points and dished two assists but was sloppy with the ball, turning it over four times. Smith was held without a made field goal (0-4 shooting) and while he had three turnovers, he finished with seven assists.
“He has to be aggressive and assertive out the gates,” Martin said of Smith. “I think sometimes he starts out the gates passive and we need him to be more assertive.”
While Missouri’s halftime numbers were bad, they didn’t improve much by games end. The Tigers finished shooting 7 of 27 from 3-point distance — including a 1 of 9 performance by Torrence Watson — finished with 17 turnovers and were outrebounded by 19 overall and 12 on the offensive glass. Those just aren’t numbers conducive to winning basketball and when A&M heated up a little bit in the second half, Missouri couldn’t overcome it.
After losing a sixth consecutive road game, the Tigers head back home to play Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.