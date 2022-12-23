 Skip to main content
Tigers fight Deacons as Pirates watch

issouri football came into Friday's Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Wake Forest looking for its first bowl win since the 2014 Citrus Bowl, but the Tigers came away with a 27-17 loss, dropping their record to 6-7 to close out the season. Missouri faced injuries on the offensive line and defense, as well as having players enter the transfer portal and prepare for the NFL draft ahead of the bowl game. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman won Gasparilla Bowl MVP in his last game for the Demon Deacons, and Wake Forest improved to 8-5. Missouri football now shifts its focus to the 2023 season.
Wake Forest running back Will Towns and Missouri wide receiver Logan Muckey line up for a kickoff Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks to pass Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs with the ball Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scrambles inside the 5-yard line Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Tigers fell 27-17 to Wake Forest.
Missouri defensive lineman Josh Landry celebrates after a stop Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Missouri offensive lineman Mitchell Walters heads to the locker room Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Missouri kicker and punter Sean Koetting kicks off on Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Missouri fans brave the cold to cheer the team Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III gets into an argument with several Wake Forest players Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Wake Forest players begin to celebrate their win in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Photos by Maria Schneider.

Edited by Lucas Owens

