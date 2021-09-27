Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Two of Missouri's 2020 captains squared off at the next level Sunday, as running back Larry Rountree III and the Los Angeles Chargers played Nick Bolton's Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chargers won, but Bolton played a bigger role in the game, leading Kansas City with seven tackles, three of them solo. Rountree had four carries for three yards.
Bolton has now started all three games this season, recording 23 total tackles, two for losses. Rountree has 13 attempts for 29 yards this year.
Former Tiger Chase Daniel, now the Chargers' backup quarterback, did not appear in the game.
Crockett gets first NFL action on offense
Damarea Crockett, who split time with Rountree at running back during Missouri's 2017 and 2018 seasons, got his first career carries for the Denver Broncos. He rushed three times for seven yards. Crockett also played 16 snaps on special teams.
Former Missouri tight end and current Bronco Albert Okwuegbunam had one reception for six yards.
Featured
Offensive line: Offensive lineman Yasir Durant played five snaps for the New England Patriots. Center Trystan Colon-Castillo played one in his Baltimore Ravens' win over the Detroit Lions.
Cardinals: Former Missouri linebacker Markus Golden had two tackles and, for the second week in a row, a sack for Arizona against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raiders: Safety Tyree Gillespie had three assisted tackles in the second game of his career. He also played on special teams.
Browns: Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott played but didn't record any statistics against the Bears.
Vikings: Fellow defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson had a quarterback hit against Seattle.
Not featured
Patriots: Safety Joshuah Bledsoe, a 2021 first-round draft pick, remained on the non-football related injured reserve list.
Bears: Offensive lineman Larry Borom also didn't play. He's been out with an ankle injury for the past two games.
Broncos: Quarterback Drew Lock is still behind starter Teddy Bridgewater on the depth chart. He has yet to appear in a game this year.