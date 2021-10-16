MU softball played against Missouri Southern State on Friday, at the Mizzou Softball Complex in Columbia. The Tigers won their first of two games of the night with a final score of 7-2. They followed with a 4-0 shutout against Central Methodist. This double-header marked the last two games of the fall season for the Tigers.
Tigers softball win twice in season-closing double header
Olivia Anderson
