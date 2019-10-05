PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers Trample Trojans

The University of Missouri Tigers took down the Troy University Trojans 42-10 on Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Missouri defense held Troy to a total of 211 yards and forced two interceptions. Both came from linebacker Cale Garrett, one of which was returned for a touchdown, his third of the year. The Trojans found the end zone in their first drive of the game but were unable to capitalize on any drives after that, with their other three points coming in the third quarter. Kelly Bryant went 12 of 19 for 211 yards and three touchdowns, but left the field after suffering a left leg injury in the red zone on a scoring drive in the second half. Bryant had a rushing touchdown on the day as well. Questions revolved postgame around Bryant's health, but head coach Barry Odom had no comment. The Tigers will take on Ole Miss next week on Saturday, October 12, 2019 for homecoming in Columbia, Missouri.