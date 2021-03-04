Fr. Tolton Catholic assistant girl’s basketball coach Earl Salmons died suddenly Wednesday, the school announced in a release.
Salmons coached basketball for more than 35 years, including the Columbia Sparkz, a girl’s basketball club team. Among the players he coached was Trailblazers girls' head coach Elizabeth Best.
“Coach Salmons touched the lives of many players,” Fr. Tolton Catholic High School said in the release.
Salmons joined Best’s staff in 2020.
“He loved the game of basketball and all of his players,” the school said in the release. “Coach Salmons will be greatly missed."
Local basketball teams shared their condolences on Twitter following the news.
“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Coach Earl Salmons,” Rock Bridge girl’s basketball said on Twitter. “Impactful coach who was a positive influence on many youth basketball players.Thoughts & prayers w/ his family & the @TCHSGirlsHoops team in their loss. Thanks for making a difference in so many lives, Coach E!”
Coach E Earl Salmons impacted a ton of kids lives for the better. He will be missed by many. Coached with us, coached against us but always a part of the coaching community. Know you are in our thoughts and prayers as well as your family and former players! #phenomfamily pic.twitter.com/nJoC0TCgod— Phenom Basketball (@MissouriPhenom) March 4, 2021