Tolton assistant coach Earl Salmons

Earl Salmons, left, an assistant coach on the Fr. Tolton Catholic girls' basketball team, died suddenly Wednesday, the school announced Thursday. Salmons coached basketball for more than 35 years. 

 Steve Long

Fr. Tolton Catholic assistant girl’s basketball coach Earl Salmons died suddenly Wednesday, the school announced in a release.

Salmons coached basketball for more than 35 years, including the Columbia Sparkz, a girl’s basketball club team. Among the players he coached was Trailblazers girls' head coach Elizabeth Best. 

“Coach Salmons touched the lives of many players,” Fr. Tolton Catholic High School said in the release.

Salmons joined Best’s staff in 2020.

“He loved the game of basketball and all of his players,” the school said in the release. “Coach Salmons will be greatly missed."

Local basketball teams shared their condolences on Twitter following the news.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Coach Earl Salmons,” Rock Bridge girl’s basketball said on Twitter. “Impactful coach who was a positive influence on many youth basketball players.Thoughts & prayers w/ his family & the @TCHSGirlsHoops team in their loss. Thanks for making a difference in so many lives, Coach E!”

  Sports reporter, spring 2020 studying sports journalism reach me at msb8cz@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

