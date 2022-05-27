Tolton baseball blazes on to state semifinals

Tolton baseball punched its ticket to the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 3 state tournament with a 6-3 win over Elsberry on Friday.
With the win, Tolton advances to the semifinals for the first time in program history. The Trailblazers also avenged a 6-4 loss to Elsberry in the quarterfinals last season.
“We’re gonna enjoy the moment, we’re gonna enjoy our time there, but we’re gonna go compete and try and go to a state title,” head coach Ehrich Chick said.
The Trailblazers started quickly with a flurry of offense that saw three runs and the entire Trailblazer batting order hitting in the first inning. An RBI double from Jacob Hoernschemeyer, a throwing error from the Elsberry shortstop and an RBI single from JC Putnam quickly built an early three-run lead.
The Elsberry infield struggled with ground balls early. In addition to the throwing error which scored the second run, two consecutive ground balls that were chopped into the shallow infield both resulted in infield singles that loaded the bases.
It looked like a rout was on the cards but Elsberry starting pitcher Sean Phillips rallied by striking out the seven, eight and nine hitters to keep the deficit at three runs.
Elsberry responded quickly in the second inning putting runners on second and third. Will Stonebraker singled to center scoring Elsberry's first run. Eli Gladney added another with an RBI single into shallow left field.
After Tolton starting pitcher Logan Thompson allowed a walk to load the bases he was pulled for Connor Head.
Head kept his cool, getting out of the jam and playing the rest of the way. After Tolton made it 4-2 with a run in the fourth, Head surrendered just one more run in the bottom half of the inning before a three up, three down bottom of the fifth.
Tolton faced another jam in the bottom of the sixth with runners on second and third and just one out. Elsberry’s Ben Dowell hit a grounder to short but the quick throw got the out at first, and an even quicker throw from first to home beat the lead runner for a massive double play preserving the lead for Tolton.
With one last chance to add to its lead Putnam stepped up for the Trailblazers delivering a leadoff triple. Lucas Wietholder grounded one to third but the throw home was high allowing Putnam to score easily.
Later in the inning, Andrew Green lined into right, just missing the glove of the Elsberry first basemen and scoring Wietholder, giving the Trailblazers a three-run cushion which helped Head close out the ballgame.
“Elsberry’s a great program,” Chick said. “I knew they were gonna fight from start to finish and they did. Today we got the upper hand.”
Tolton will face Lawson in the semifinal round at 7 p.m. Wednesay at US Ballpark in Ozark.
Southern Boone to face Marshall Class 4 state semifinals
Southern Boone will continue its push to a state title with a win over John Burroughs on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinal.
The Eagles knocked off John Burroughs 3-1 to advance to their first final four in school history.
Southern Boone will play Marshall who defeated Excelsior Springs 5-2 in its quarterfinal matchup. Three Owls had RBI in the victory.
The Eagles and the Owls will face off for a chance to play for a state title at 1 p.m. Wednesday at US Ballpark in Ozark.