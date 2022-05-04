Tolton baseball beat Kirksville 5-1 to pick up yet another victory on the diamond this season.
While five runs is a low figure for a Trailblazers team that has scored double-digit runs in each of their three previous wins, the total more than got the job done on Wednesday in Kirksville.
With three runs in the first inning, Tolton’s pitchers played with a cushion they never let slip throughout the seven innings.
Next up, the Trailblazers return to Columbia to host Centralia at 6:30 p.m on Thursday.
Hickman boys tennis’ season finale canceled
Hickman boys tennis’ final regular-season competition against Smith-Cotton was canceled Wednesday due to inclement weather. Hickman returns Monday for the start of team districts.