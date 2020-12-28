At halftime, both Jevon Porter and the Jefferson City Jays had 18 points.
The Tolton boys basketball team found itself up 30-18 at the break and didn’t look back. By the end of the night, Tolton won 63-47 and Porter added 12 more points for a final line of 30 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Porter and the ’Blazers move to 4-0 and will finish up their back-to-back-to-back schedule in the Fantastic Four in Jefferson City with Helias on Tuesday and Blair Oaks on Wednesday.
Bruins girls defeat Lions
The Rock Bridge girls basketball team flexed its muscles Monday against Crocker.
The Bruins took care of business, winning 76-37 in the opening round of the Rolla Holiday Tournament.
Junior Averi Kroenke paced the Bruins with a game-high 25 points, with 23 coming in the first half. Senior Mary Primus added 17 more.
With the win, Rock Bridge moves to 3-1 on the season and is scheduled to play Licking at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the next round of the tourney.
Blair Oaks falls to HeliasThe Crusaders boys defeated the Falcons 72-61 despite Blair Oaks having won its last two games by at least 14 points.
Scoring was very top-heavy for both teams.
Desmond White scored 28 for Helias and Malcolm Davis added 23. Luke Northweather and Quinn Kusgen combined for 48 points for Blair Oaks.
Battle girls lose at RollaOnly down 32-25 to Fatima at the half in the Rolla Holiday Tournament, it looked like the Battle girls had a chance to make a run and pick up their third win of the season.
It wasn’t in the books, though. Battle was outscored 31-12 in the second half and fell to the Comets 63-37.
Senior Eliyah McCarthy led Battle with 10 points. The Spartans will look to redeem themselves in the tournament at 2 p.m. Tuesday against Crocker.