Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

A light mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then mainly cloudy in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.