In a clash between two top-10 teams in the state, Tolton boys basketball eked out a 45-40 victory over Fatima to advance to the Class 4 District 9 final.
For the first three quarters, advancement to Saturday seemed all but guaranteed.
The two faced off Dec. 14 and the contest started off close, but Tolton used a late rally to pull away. In Thursday’s semifinal contest at Blair Oaks, Fatima needed a second-half run to make the game competitive.
In the first quarter, Jevon Porter took control and outscored the Comets by his lonesome. The Trailblazers opened up a sizable lead in the second quarter on two 3-pointers from Tre McCluney after Tolton cracked the 3-2 zone.
On the other end, Lee Verslues provided the only offense Fatima could muster in the first half with 11 of the Comets’ 13 points. His layup to start the scoring was the Comets only lead of the night, and Verslues scored his team’s only field goals of the first half.
It took until the five-minute mark of the third quarter for another Comet to convert a field goal, but once Nate Brandt got his first shot to fall and cap an 8-0 run, the Comets were off to the races.
Brandt played a complementary role to ease the scoring burden from Verslues. Seven third-quarter points from the junior guard brought the deficit to as close as five points, but every time the Comets got some momentum, a Trailblazer silenced the opportunity.
At the end of the third, Evens Appolon’s last second push shot upped the lead to nine. That stood as the last field goal Tolton made until the final buzzer sounded.
Brandt continued his hot shooting performance in the third quarter while Leo Owens and Nate Lehmen got into the scoring column for the first time.
The Trailblazers held open the door for Fatima to slip into the district final with a cold shooting performance and several mental mistakes.
After McCluney hit one of his two free throws to make it a four-point game, Fatima couldn’t convert on the ensuing possession to make it a one-point contest. However, when Justin Boyer received a double-team in the corner, a slight nudge to a Comet in the corner drew an offensive foul much to the chagrin of the Tolton sideline.
Luckily for Tolton, as its shooting ability dwindled in the fourth, Verslues’ shot-making presence went along with it. Verslues tries to make a sweeping run through the lane but hit nothing but glass.
Tolton called a timeout to set up an inbound on the sideline, but Brandt deflected a pass to the corner out of bounds off Boyer to give Fatima another crack at a one-possession deficit
Brandt got to the line and hit the back end of his free throws. Then the Blazers committed another mental mistake with Aaron Rowe’s travel in the frontcourt.
With a chance to tie the game, Verslues tried a runner to the left of the basket and couldn’t convert.
Once again, Tolton had a chance to seal the game at the free-throw line as the Comets sent Porter to the line in the double-bonus, but between him and Appolon, the Blazers went 1-4 from the stripe on the offensive possession.
Down at the other end, Brandt continued his shooting performance on a catch-and-shoot three that had the Fatima coaches, players and student sections stumbling over themselves as a double-digit second half lead was cut to one.
After Rowe made both free throws in the double-bonus, Verslues had a chance to play the hero and make up for his many misses in the clutch.
After his valiant first half effort kept the Comets in the game, his gas ran out. A pull up 3-pointer from four feet beyond the arc hit all glass as Tahki Chievous snatched the rebound to survive and advance.
The Trailblazers’ victory sets up a rivalry rematch between Tolton and Blair Oaks at 4 p.m. Saturday in Wardsville as Jeremy Osborne’s squad looks for its first win over the Falcons in over four years.