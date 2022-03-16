As Tolton boys basketball approaches its first state semifinal in six years, things are coming full circle for Izaak and Jevon Porter
The last time the Blazers found themselves at this stage in the season, Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter were on the court starring for the 2015-16 Blazers. The younger Porters were in fifth and sixth grade, respectively, and sat in the upper deck of a packed Mizzou Arena as Tolton won a tight contest against Barstow to secure the Class 2 title.
As Tolton has advanced the furthest it's gone since the eldest Porter brothers were running the court, Jevon Porter and Izaak Porter have talked with their brothers about those high school experiences.
"I was talking to them at the end of the season and I remember having this conversation with Michael over the phone about how different it is in playoff basketball," Izaak Porter said. "When a team knows they're playing a skilled team like ours, you know that they're going to give every last ounce of energy they've got. So we just talked about how you mentally prepare for that and turn it up another notch."
The Blazers have done that over the past three weeks, as Jeremy Osborne's team has caught fire at the right time with five consecutive wins from the regular season finale to Saturday's dominant effort against Willow Springs in the quarterfinal. Osborne spoke about the team's continuous improvement in February and how the team was working toward where it needs to be, and it seems the team is exactly where it needs to be leading into Friday's semifinal against Pembroke Hill.
The Raiders are the only team in the Class 4 bracket that Tolton played during the regular season. Tolton dished out one of Pembroke Hill's four losses in a 65-52 victory Nov. 20.
But that was the Raiders' season opener, and things have picked up for Jeff Hawkins' team in the four months since. Pembroke Hill picked up two one-point wins in its district final against Center and its sectional matchup against Barstow. The Raiders stormed into the semifinal with a more decisive 52-32 victory over Richmond, the No. 7 team in Class 4, in Saturday's quarterfinal.
One player the Blazers are focused on in the lead up to Friday is Devin Conley, who orchestrates Pembroke Hill's offense as the lead guard with the green light to shoot anywhere past the half-court line and an explosiveness that burned Tolton in transition a few times when the teams first met up.
Tolton has the distinct height advantage inside. Evens Appolon feasted on offensive boards during the first matchup and kept Tolton possession alive for second-chance points to draw the Blazers out of a slow start in the first half.
Jevon Porter mentioned the significance of this weekend as the culmination of the journey of the teams' three seniors who have played together since grade school. Porter, Tahki Chievous and Justin Boyer will all play their final high school contests in Springfield, and after advancing further than they've ever gone in their four-year high school careers, he wants to cap off their times by becoming state champions just like his brothers.
"It's really special and we've been talking about it since freshman year," Porter said. "In the three past years, we've never gotten this far, but we finally did our senior year, so we're trying to make the most of it."
The semifinal will be played at 8 p.m. Friday at John Q. Hammons Student Center at Missouri State. The winner will face the victor of the top-10 matchup between No. 6 Central (New Madrid County) and No. 1 Vashon at 8 p.m. on Saturday.