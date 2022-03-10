On Saturday afternoon, Tolton boys basketball has the opportunity to do something it’s done only once in its 10-year history: advance to the final weekend of the MSHSAA basketball tournament.
Outside of the year in which Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter led the 31-3 Trailblazers to the 2015-16 Class 3 title, the quarterfinals have been the ceiling for Tolton. Last year was no exception.
Despite playing at home, Westminster Christian knocked off Tolton 69-53 in the Class 4 quarterfinal for its fourth state tournament loss in either sectional or quarterfinal action. While it wasn’t the dramatic end to their season that they had a year prior, the heartbreak was different as the Blazers were in a state of flux from the get-go and couldn’t recover to knock off the Wildcats.
“Our starting point guard was late to the game because he forgot his shorts and we were out of sorts that game,” Justin Boyer said. “They took the lead and we couldn’t make a shot to save our life. We were down by 20 in the second quarter, and after that game, it sucked because we had four seniors on that team.”
Now Boyer and the three other seniors — Tahki Chievous, Jevon Porter and Tre McCluney — are primed to advance further than they’ve ever been in their career with Saturday’s contest against Willow Springs.
Coach Jeremy Osborne said that his group is locked in and more focused than they’ve been all year. Boyer attributed the mentality to the Trailblazers’ preparation for last week’s district final against Blair Oaks. Tolton hasn’t let off the gas pedal in preparation for Saturday.
“I really think before the whole start of districts, we knew the opponents we were going to face like Fatima and Blair Oaks, they’re all really good teams,” Chievous said. “To beat them, we had to be locked in all the time.”
Now that Tolton knocked off Class 4’s No. 8 and No. 2 ranked teams, the road to Springfield is vastly easier. The soonest that the No. 4-ranked Trailblazers would face a team ranked higher than them is the state final.
But there aren’t any thoughts about who’s ranked where for Tolton. Chievous looks at every team as if they could be hoisting the Class 4 state championship trophy in eight days.
“I’m thinking that Willow Springs is the best team in the state of Missouri,” Chievous said. “As soon as we overlook our opponent, then we’re going to have faults on our defense and faults on our offense. That’s when we lose our focus and we’re not locked in, so to keep us locked in, we got to see every team as if they’re the best team we’re ever going to face.”
There’s no reason for Tolton to be looking ahead to the winner of Saturday’s contest between Richmond and Pembroke Hill given the challenges that Willow Springs presents. Mike Wilson’s program has been steadily building over his first three years at the helm and the culmination of the success is the team’s first 20-win season in 11 years.
The Bears hadn’t reached the state tournament since 2008 and haven’t made it to a state semifinal since 1990, but with a balanced roster led by seniors Owen Duddridge and Scottie Osborn, Willow Springs has a chance to break the 32-year drought.
“They have really good guards and they have a set of brothers that rebound and score well,” Osborne said. “We’re expecting a physical game, tough game, so our guys are going to prepare like we prepare for every other game — focus on us, but be prepared of what the other team is doing.”
Tolton’s run-up to the state tournament hasn’t been the easiest with difficult opponents as well as personnel difficulties. The team has adjusted to a six-man rotation since Izaak Porter injured his foot in the regular season finale against St. Francis Borgia, and the Trailblazers have missed his presence on the floor during the postseason.
“It’s been hard because Izaak really brings everything to the table with his shooting and defense,” Chievous said. “But what really gets overlooked is his energy. When he steps foot in the game, it’s just contagious. When he’s energized, we’re all energized.”
But Osborne, Boyer and Chievous all feel that they are playing their best basketball of the season. The time for goofing off at practice ended before districts started. On the 1 hour, 40 minute bus ride back to Columbia from Rolla, Chievous watched film of Willow Springs to prepare for Saturday.
After spending the past five championship weekends off the court, the Blazers are willing to do whatever is necessary to play in Springfield.
“Everyone’s sacrificing their time and effort into this team,” Boyer said. “I feel like these practices are a little bit different than our regular-season practices. This is a lot more serious because we know we have the opportunity to win a state title.”
Other state tournament notes
- On the other half of the Class 4 boys basketball bracket, a final four-caliber matchup will be taking place in St. Charles between the reigning Class 4 champion , No. 1 ranked Vashon, and No. 3 ranked Mexico. The Bulldogs are 28-0 and are seeking their first state semifinal appearance since 1998.
- Helias boys and girls both play in their respective state tournament games Saturday afternoon. In the first leg of the doubleheader that features the Tolton boys program, the Lady Crusaders will take on Ava in Class 4 quarterfinal action in Lebanon at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, the boys team will head out west to face William Chrisman in a Class 5 quarterfinal in Independence at 2:45 p.m.
- Hallsville girls basketball faces a tough task in its Class 4 quarterfinal against No. 3 ranked John Burroughs. The Lady Indians are hoping to end a 10-year hiatus from final-four weekend after placing third in both 2011 and 2012.