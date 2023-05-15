Three bogeys in his first five holes at the MSHSAA Class 3 tournament was not the start Tolton boys golf’s Andrew Fallis imagined for his first round Monday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
After back-to-back three-putt bogeys on holes 13 and 14 for Fallis, who started on hole 10, Tolton assistant coach Curtis Anderson pulled Fallis over to let the senior know that he was standing too close to the ball while putting.
On the next hole, Fallis made birdie.
“That’s what really got me going,” Fallis said. “(The birdie) Just got the confidence back, and I just knew that it was time to go.”
Powered by clean ball striking despite rainy conditions, Fallis played his final 13 holes 2-under and made three birdies. He finished 1-over 73 for the day and tied for first with Bishop LeBlond’s Timothy Johnston and Monett’s Jaxon Bailey.
“I’ve always liked playing in the rain, it’s just kind of refreshing,” Fallis said. ... “Whenever it’s raining, you gotta hit a little more club, but I love playing in the rain.”
In Tuesday’s second and final round, Fallis will play in the final group and get the opportunity to become the third Tolton golfer to win an individual state championship, joining Mizzou grad Jack Parker, who won it three times, and Missouri State freshman Christian Rischer.
“I’m just excited to show everyone what I’m capable of,” Fallis said. “I got all the nerves out today.”
But the only person who might be more confident in Fallis than himself is Tolton coach Joe Bellmer.
“I would not be shocked at all if he won tomorrow,” Bellmer said. “In fact, I kind of expect him to win tomorrow.”
Fallis’ teammate Garrett McIntosh shot 81 and is tied for 20th. McIntosh, who had aspirations of an individual state championship, struggled off the tee throughout his round.
“He was just hanging it out to the right. For some reason, he just could not get the driver head squared at impact,” Bellmer said. “And at Meadow Lake, if you don’t hit it in the fairway, you’re gonna have some issues, and that’s what happened.”
Defending champion Logan Cox of Hallsville sits four back of Fallis after shooting 77. As a team, Hallsville is in fifth after shooting 50-over 338.
Blair Oaks shot 318 and is in second. The Falcons trail leaders Bishop Leblond by nine strokes. Dylan Bryan shot 73 to lead Blair Oaks. He is just one stroke behind the individual lead.
Helias in third, two strokes back of lead
Helias’ Archer Schnieders shot even-par 72 in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 5 tournament at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar. A back nine 2-under 34 that featured birdies on holes 17 and 18 leaves Schnieders just three back of the leaders.
Another Crusader, Davis Linhardt, is tied for 10th after shooting 73. As a team, Helias sits in third with a score of 10-over 298. The Crusaders trail leaders Chaminade by just two strokes.
Devin Reichard used an even-par 36 front nine to shoot 77. The Rock Bridge senior sits in a tie for 33rd with one round to play.
Hickman’s Blake Sykes sits one stroke behind Reichard in a tie for 41st, and his Kewpies teammate Carter Holiday shot 81 to tie for 59th.
Liberty North’s Caden Mickelson and St. Louis University High School’s Harrison Zipfel lead the tournament with scores of 69 with one round to play.
Other standings
Capital City’s Marshall Meredith shot 1-over 71 and is tied for third in the Class 4 tournament at Sedalia Country Club.
California’s William Boyd leads the Class 2 championship at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield with a score of 4-under 68. Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl is in second with a score of 70. California is in second as a team after shooting 40-over 328. Summit Christian leads with a score of 319.
In the Class 1 tournament at Country Club of Missouri, Salisbury’s Nolan Gordon shot 6-over 78 and sits in fourth. Marceline’s Braden Lichtenberg is in a tie for fifth after shooting 79. Salisbury leads the team competition by 10 strokes with a score 59-over 347.