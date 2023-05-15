Three bogeys in his first five holes at the MSHSAA Class 3 tournament was not the start Tolton boys golf’s Andrew Fallis imagined for his first round Monday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

After back-to-back three-putt bogeys on holes 13 and 14 for Fallis, who started on hole 10, Tolton assistant coach Curtis Anderson pulled Fallis over to let the senior know that he was standing too close to the ball while putting.

