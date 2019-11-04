Tolton beat Stover in a rout, 8-0, on Monday to advance to the Class 1 District 4 finals. The Trailblazers pounced early, scoring most of their goals in the first half and entered the break leading 6-0.
Senior Holden Petri and sophomore Landon Petri each registered two goals, while Tyler Stevens, Lael Haile, Nate Forck, and Max Jeffrey each contributed goals of their own.
The Trailblazers are the top-seeded team in their district tournament and will play the winner of the game between Smithton and Fulton School at St. Albans, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tolton's district final game will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A win Thursday would also represent the first time in school history that Tolton won two postseason games in a season.