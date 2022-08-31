On Wednesday, Tolton girls tennis took on Bishop DuBourg at Cosmo Park in Columbia.
The Trailblazers had to work for it, but managed to pull through with a 5-4 win.
In one of the most exciting matchups of the day, Bishop DuBourg’s No. 1-ranked player Kate Bettlach faced off against Tolton’s No. 2, Cayleigh Neuner.
Neuner played in place of Tolton’s No.1 ranked player, Claire Condict, who was out due to an injury.
Bettlach emerged victorious, but due to the strong performances from the rest of the Tolton team, her victory was not enough to change the overall results of the match.
Coming off of a 9-0 loss to Hickman on Monday, Tolton was looking to make a statement against Bishop DuBourg, which it was able to accomplish with the win.
Tolton assistant coach Tricia Vogt said that she wanted her team to “take it one point, one game at a time.”
With a win in hand, Tolton is looking towardits next matchup against Duchesne at 3:30 p.m. Friday in St. Charles.
