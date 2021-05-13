Tolton girls soccer and Lutheran St. Charles found themselves deadlocked heading into the final minute of their game Thursday. Then the Trailblazers began to threaten into the Cougars’ side of the field, finally finding a way to break through after a long offensive struggle.
The Trailblazers were able to break into the box, drawing a Cougar foul with exactly one minute left on the game clock. Samantha Poehlmann stepped up to take the kick, and with the game effectively on her foot, pulled through for her team, scoring the penalty kick.
It proved to be the game winner, as Tolton held on for the final 60 seconds to win 1-0.
“I was definitely scared,” Poehlmann said. “I didn’t want to let the team down.”
Tolton still needed to finish off the game following Poehlmann’s goal, as the Cougars stormed down the field to attempting to tie, but the Trailblazers staved off the threat.
Trailblazers goalkeeper Rachel Tipton kept a clean sheet, and she had to earn it. The Cougars controlled the beginning of the second half, getting a couple clean shots off and threatening with crosses, but Tipton kept them off the board through it all.
Up until the game-winning penalty kick, both teams had their struggles offensively. Tolton created most of its opportunities down the wings, but struggled up the middle, as the Cougars found a way to disrupt Tolton’s offense.
“I’ve only had one game closer than this one,” Tolton coach Chuck Register said. “When it came down to the penalty kick, we put the right person out there for it.”
With the win the Trailblazers’ record improves to 14-4. Tolton is seeded first in the Class 2 District 5 tournament, earning a bye in the first round.
“Getting seeded first is an opportunity to relax with the bye,” Register said. “From here on out, everyone is going to be tough. I hope the girls can come out here and work their magic.”
Tolton’s first postseason match will be Wednesday against the winner of the first-round matchup between Odessa and Marshall. The Trailblazers haven’t faced Odessa this season, but played Marshall at the Tolton Tournament on April 24, when they came out 3-1 winners.