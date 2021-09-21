On the surface, Tuesday night's results for last year's state champions would catch an eyebrow or two from onlookers as the Trailblazers boys cross country team finished seventh out of the eight teams present at the Boonville XC Invite. However, it wasn’t Tolton's top-six runners who took to the line in the varsity race
Tolton used the 5K on the course to put its 7-11 runners in the spotlight. The team ended the night with 159 points and a top-25 finish in the individual results from sophomore Joseph Diener.
The boys weren’t the only runners for Tolton in the varsity race. The Trailblazers put their seven on-back runners in the women’s varsity race.
Although the Trailblazers did not have enough girls to score as a team, they did see a trio of freshman runners finish inside the individual top 25 in Ava Martin, Jillian Aholt and Lydia Siebert.
Tolton will next spike up Oct. 2 at the Frank Schultz Invitational, which will be run at Bridle Ridge Acres in Hillsboro, Missouri.
Battle girls tennis falls to Jefferson City
The Spartans lost their road dual match against Jefferson City 6-0 . The loss dropped the Spartans to 0-7 on the year and improved the Jays to 7-5.
Battle softball defeats Boonville
The Spartans defeated Boonville 9-0 at home . Battle erupted for six runs in the fifth inning to take control of the game. Brooke Nutter led the team with three hits and four runs driven in for the Spartans. On the mound, Ainsley Stubbs tossed a complete game and struck out three in the win.
Hickman softball prevails over Jefferson City
Hickman softball won at home against Jefferson City 3-2. Elise Kendrick led the Kewpies with three hits at the plate and Emma Henley struck out five over six innings. Kendrick also came on to get the save in the seventh and secure the win for the Kewpies.
Hickman girls tennis drops dual to Helias
The Kewpies lost a dual match to Helias Catholic 6-3. The loss dropped the Kewpies to 6-4 on the year. With the win, Helias improved to 5-6.
Tolton girls golf wins dual vs. Notre Dame
Tolton girls golf had a team score of 169 to win its dual match against Notre Dame at Lake of the Woods.
Audrey Rischer scored a 35, topping the match leaderboard and the Trailblazers' individual scores.
After Rischer, Tolton’s individual shot totals were Kate Ryan with a 41, Savanna Hazelrigg a 44, Katelyn Ankelman a 49, Natalie Evans a 50, Catherine Fallis with a personal best 53 and Gwen Park with a 54.
The Trailblazers are back in action at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles against Lutheran St. Charles and Duchesne.