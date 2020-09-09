Tolton softball is still unbeaten a couple of weeks into the season, and it’s no secret why: The Trailblazers are really talented.
Tolton (5-0) won again Wednesday, blanking the visiting Hickman 6-0. The Trailblazers have not let an opposing team score since their second game of the season, on Aug. 29.
Tolton senior pitcher Paige Bedsworth has a lot to do with the zeros on the scoresheets. The Drake commit had 16 strikeouts against the Kewpies (4-2) and only gave up two hits.
“When she’s out there putting up zeros, it makes it a lot easier,” Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett said.
Offensively, freshman Madison Uptegrove got the Trailblazers going early, hitting a double in the first inning to drive in two runs.
“She’s hitting third for us because she’s a good hitter and she could do some damage,” Bartlett said.
Sophie Angel’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning gave the Trailblazers another run, and one frame later Tolton was able to put the nail in the coffin, scoring three runs.
Bedsworth was on the way to her second no-hitter in a row until Hickman’s Ella Grant doubled to right in the top of the fifth inning.
Although Hickman struggled to get things going both offensively and defensively, the Kewpies are focused on getting better game by game.
“If you’re perfect in the beginning of the season, you’re in trouble,” Hickman coach Courtney Haskell said.
The visiting Kewpies took their fair share of strikeouts, but Haskell thought her team did a good job of making Bedsworth earn them.
“I thought we had good discipline in the box today, but we have to continue to have discipline in the box,” Haskell said.
Tolton has dominated all its opponents in its first five games, winning by a combined 31 runs.
Despite the hot start, Bartlett has a trick to keep his team grounded and focused.
“We had a heartbreaking loss in the playoffs (last season), and all I ever need to do is mention that game,” he said.
The Trailblazers believe they can go unbeaten during the season, but they need to take it game by game in order to achieve it.
“We feel that we are in a spot to compete against anybody in the state, regardless of class,” Bartlett said.
The Kewpies will try to get back on track in their next game at 4:30 p.m. Monday when they travel to play Fort Zumwalt West. Meanwhile, Tolton plays Centralia at 5 p.m. Thursday at American Legion Park .