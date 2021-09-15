Tolton beat St. Francis Borgia 12-0 in five innings Wednesday.
The Trailblazers’ offense was fueled by a trio of hitters. Eva Viox went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBI, Madison Uptegrove collected three doubles and three RBI and Bridget Bartlett was 2 for 4 with three RBI.
Junior Kate Guinn was credited with the win after pitching five scoreless frames and allowing just one hit and one walk.
Tolton plays Sullivan at noon Friday at Binder Park in the Jefferson City Tournament.
Tolton’s Rischer finishes second overall scores 1-over-par 70 at Angel Classic Invitational
The Trailblazers scored a 360 to finish seventh out of 18 teams at the Angel Classic Invitational in Maryland Heights.
Leading the way amongst Tolton’s individual scorers was Audrey Rischer, who finished second overall and scored a 1-over-par 71, followed by Kate Ryan who shot a 15-over-par 85, then tied for third was Katelyn Ankelman and Savanna Hazelrigg who posted a 32-over-par 102, fifth on the team was Natalie Evans who carded a 42-over-par 112 and last on the team was Gwen Park who signed a 48-over-par 118.
The Trailblazers travel to Hartsburg to play in Southern Boone with Hallsville and South Callaway at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.
Rock Bridge softball takes down Jefferson City 12-6
Rock Bridge dominated Jefferson City, exploding for seven runs in the third and fourth innings.
The Jays’ pitching couldn’t handle the Bruins’ bats and were shut out for four straight innings from the third through the sixth.
Helias volleyball sweeps Battle
Helias hosted Battle in front of a packed house, and the Crusaders delivered, taking down the Spartans in straight sets.
The match marked the second time this week Battle was swept, the first being Monday to Blair Oaks.
Tolton drops close one to Lutheran St. Charles
Tolton fell to Lutheran St. Charles 5-4, dropping its season record to 3-3.
The Trailblazers are back in action Saturday, when they’ll compete in the AAA Conference Championship.