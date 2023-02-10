Tolton's comeback attempt falls against Helias

A pair of 2021-22 boys basketball state runner-ups met for a heavyweight matchup in Columbia on Friday night.
Tolton (16-8) attempted to come back from a 19-point deficit to Helias (11-11) but fell short in a 68-57 home defeat.
"It's a rivalry game," Tolton boys basketball head coach Jeremy Osborne said. "I think everything goes out the window on a rivalry game ... anytime you have two good teams going at it, anything can happen."
Helias picked up its first victory against the Trailblazers since a three-point victory at Tolton on January 22, 2021. The Trailblazers won last year's rendition, 65-46, meaning the road team has now won each of the past three meetings.
"We just fought," Helias boys basketball head coach Joe Rothweiler said. "We needed (a win) bad against a quality opponent, and Tolton is a very good team."
The Crusaders utilized a 16-5 third quarter run to pull away from the hosts, showcasing their offensive efficiency and defensive integrity.
Tolton attempted a fourth quarter comeback, cutting its deficit to six points midway through the final frame. Helias senior guard Henry Neuenswander quieted that rally with a 3-pointer to grab the momentum right back.
"Our guys did a good job of (fighting back), but you can't sustain that kind of momentum playing like that," Osborne said.
Freshman forward Logan Hillman, senior guard Jacob Rembecki and Neuenswander excelled for Helias, attacking all parts of the court.
Hillman led the three with a team-high 22 points, but Neuenswander and Rembecki added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
"(Hillman has) been going it for a while now," Rothweiler said. "He had 26 last game. He's coming into his own. His confidence is high and ... it's hard to scout him."
Tolton countered with senior center Evens Appolon, who kept the Trailblazers alive early in the contest with a handful of offensive rebounds, translating into eight first-half points. Appolon finished with 11 points.
Another pair of seniors — forward Izaak Porter (18 points) and guard James Lee (11) — scored in double figures for the Trailblazers.
"Evens got off to a good start," Osborne said. "After that, Izaak picked up the slack."
Missed shot attempts throughout the first three quarter hampered Tolton, who entered the contested having scored 66 points against KIPP Legacy on Thursday.
"We switched to a zone (defense) because it's hard to guard (Tolton) man-to-man," Rothweiler said. "There's no way we could run with them for 32 minutes."
Offense ruled the tempo early on, as the rivals traded 3-pointers, drives to the basket and contested jumpers. At the end of the first quarter, Helias led 21-15.
Osborne said that the first quarter is always a dogfight after Thursday night's victory, and the ninth-year head coach echoed those sentiments after the loss.
"(The Crusaders) were able to get out to a lead, and once you get a lead, you can pack it in a bit and slow the game down," Osborne said.
The second and third quarters proved vital as well though. Helias outscored the Trailblazers 26-17 in those middle frames, building a would-be insurmountable lead.
The path will not get easier for Tolton, who will face Pembroke Hill at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hall of Fame Classic at Tolton. The Trailblazers defeated the Raiders in the Class 4 state quarterfinal this past season.
"It's going to be a short prep," Osborne said. "(Saturday) is going to be a really, really good test for us because (Pembroke Hill is) a final four caliber team."