For Tolton junior Audrey Rischer, it’s state championship or bust — just ask her.
The American Junior Golf Association ranks the star Trailblazers golfer as the No. 1 girls golfer in Missouri. She’s won an AJGA event, she owns the state single-round scoring record 60 (12-under) and she’s won nine of 12 tournaments this high school season. But Rischer is still chasing that elusive state championship.
For the past two seasons, she has finished in second place at the state tournament. She’s hoping that changes in the MSHSAA Class 3 Championship on Monday and Tuesday at Columbia Country Club.
“I guess, like, you could say it pissed me off a little bit,” Rischer said about her back-to-back second-place finishes. “I hate losing. I hate it. It’s my least favorite thing. Even if it’s in, like, the tiniest little thing, whether it’s golf, whether it’s like (a) stupid competition with my brother. I just always want to win it. So it’s definitely lit a fire under me, I would say.
“My goal from the beginning of high school was to win state,” she added.
The one person who prevented Rischer from achieving her goal the past two years was Reagan Zibliski. This season, Zibliski has moved on to collegiate golf and competes for Arkansas, leaving Rischer as the clear favorite for the individual state title in Class 3.
If Rischer is going to be state champion, she believes improving her putting will be the key.
“I just feel like so many strokes are wasted on my putting,” she explained. “I think, honestly, 95% of putting is confidence, and I’ve been struggling with my confidence over the ball on the greens.”
Despite her self-proclaimed struggles, Rischer continues to rack up win after win this season and recently captured the Class 3 District 2 championship.
“I’m pretty happy with how I played (at districts), and, you know, with districts, it’s kind of ‘survive and move on.’ So hopefully (I’m) saving the good rounds for state.”
Rischer is not lacking the talent or motivation to capture the state title, and a sibling rivalry with her brother, Christian, only adds incentive.
“My brother and I are very competitive, and he’s won a state championship. So my goal is to win two so that I can have more than him,” she said.
Christian graduated from Tolton last spring and won the MSHSAA Class 3 boys championship in 2021. Now he’s a freshman on Missouri State’s golf team.
Audrey Rischer will begin her third bid for a state championship Monday at Columbia Country Club. The event will be 36 holes and will conclude Tuesday.
In Class 4, another Columbia product is chasing a state title of her own.
Rock Bridge’s Tierney Baumstark has been putting together a season almost as spectacular as Rischer’s.
Baumstark has won eight times this season, including a Class 4 District 2 championship, and added four runner-up finishes. But she knows a state championship would be the perfect conclusion to her senior season.
“I think most seniors going to state for the last time, they want to win state. So that was really like my goal, to end up winning state,” she explained.
However, unlike Rischer’s state-championship-or-bust mindset, Baumstark isn’t applying that pressure to herself.
“I do think that I have a chance (to win state), but I know that I’m gonna have to play some really, really good golf, because the girls in our division are very, very good,” Baumstark said. “So, I think I could do it, but I’m not going to be mad at myself if I don’t. So, ... I’m really just looking for ... a top three finish.”
If Baumstark is going to be state champion, she’s hoping an adjustment to her short game might be the key to her success.
“(At districts), I started chipping with my 52-degree instead of my 56, and I think I really saw a lot of improvement,” she explained. “It’s just easier to control whenever the ball is on the ground faster, and you get that result with the 52 degrees instead of using the 56 because it’s less loft, and I felt like my proximity for chipping really was a lot better.
“I felt like it paid off, because I ended up making two birdies (at districts), whereas the week before, I had none, so that’s progress,” she said.
The MSHSAA Class 4 Championship begins Monday at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin. Having only played the course once before, Baumstark is already working on how she will need to adapt her game to the challenging course.
“(Twin Hills) has different grass than what we’ve been playing on normally,” Baumstark said. “Normally, we play on Zoysia, and I think this is like a bent rye, which is going to be a lot drier.
“You’re gonna get a lot more rollout with your shots, and they’re gonna hit the ground harder on your approach shots. So you really have to take that into account whenever you’re thinking about ... layup shots or ... how far your drives are gonna go.”
Despite the different course conditions, Baumstark remains confident in her abilities to compete for the state title.
“In my mind, I feel like I can play the ball from anywhere. So ... even if I’m in the rough, I am still most likely gonna be able to get it on the green,” she said. “So it’s just, like, proximity to the hole, if I can get most of my shots within 15 to 10 feet. And if my putter is rolling, we can get a good round going.”