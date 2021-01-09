No. 6 Kansas 63, Oklahoma 59: In Lawrence, Kan., David McCormack hit the clinching short hook shot with 12.8 seconds to go, giving the Kansas big man 17 points, and the sixth-ranked Jayhawks edged short-handed Oklahoma on Saturday.
Ochai Agbaji added 14 points and Jalen Wilson had nine points and 11 rebounds, helping Kansas (11-2, 4-1 Big 12) avoid back-to-back losses in Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since the first season under Roy Williams in 1988-89.
The Sooners (6-4, 2-3) took a 57-56 lead when Austin Reaves hit a jumper from the free-throw line with 2 1/2 minutes to go. But McCormack scored over Oklahoma’s Kur Kuath to give Kansas the lead back, and Wilson’s 3-pointer made it 61-57 with 1:26 to go.
Oklahoma had a chance when Kuath dunked Alondes Williams’ miss with 37 seconds left, and coach Lon Kruger elected to play defense rather than foul. Kansas worked the shot clock down to a couple of ticks before McCormack’s clinching shot.
Ohio State 79, No. 15 Rutgers 68: In Piscataway, N.J., Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points and Ohio State closed the first half with a big run to beat No. 15 Rutgers.
The Buckeyes (9-3, 3-3 Big Ten) used a 22-4 burst to take a 42-30 lead at halftime in sending Rutgers (7-4, 3-4) to its third straight loss.
Ohio State started the second half strong, too, expanding its lead to 52-32 with 15:56 left.
Rutgers trailed by 22 before making a late rally. Paul Mulcahy stole the ball from Jimmy Sotos, leading to a fast-break dunk that capped a 14-2 surge that made it 67-57 with 3:50 to play.
The Scarlet Knights got no closer than eight points down the stretch.
No. 7 Creighton 97, St. John’s 79: In Omaha, Neb., Denzel Mahoney scored a season-high 24 points to lead six players in double figures with star Marcus Zegarowski out of the lineup, and seventh-ranked Creighton pulled away early in a victory over St. John’s.
Zegarowski was held out because of an undisclosed injury. Creighton (10-2, 6-1 Big East) didn’t miss a beat, with its balanced offense overshadowing Julian Champagnie’s career-high 33-point performance for St. John’s (6-6, 1-5 Big East).
The Bluejays led 56-39 at halftime, which ballooned to 22 points in the middle of the second half before St. John’s went on a 16-5 spurt to get within 11 in the last four minutes.
No. 21 Duke 79, Wake Forest 68: In Durham, N.C., Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 26 points to help No. 21 Duke beat Wake Forest in Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s return from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols.
Freshman DJ Steward added 21 points for the Blue Devils (5-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference.)
Duke finished with a 35-25 rebounding advantage, including 15 offensive rebounds that led to 15 second-chance points.
Daivien Williamson and Ismael Massoud each scored 17 points to lead the Demon Deacons (3-3, 0-3), who had just one field goal during a seven-minute stretch midway through the second half as Duke stretched its lead.
No. 22 Virginia 61, Boston College 49: In Boston, Jay Huff matched his career high with 18 points, adding eight rebounds to lead No. 22 Virginia (6-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a victory over Boston College.
Boston College (2-9, 0-5) stayed close in the first half by scoring 14 straight points while holding Virginia without a point for 8:44. But the Eagles didn’t really take full advantage: They went scoreless for more than five minutes themselves, with the score was stuck at 18-16 from the 11:06 mark until there was 5:56 left in the half.
The drought turned an 18-11 Virginia lead into a 25-18 deficit. But the Cavaliers scored the next nine points and took a three-point lead into the half. After Felder made a 3-pointer to open the second, Virginia scored 12 of the next 14 points to open a double-digit lead.
No. 4 Texas 72, No. 14 West Virginia 70: In Morgantown, W.Va., Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift No. 4 Texas to a victory over No. 14 West Virginia.
Jones took a pass from Courtney Ramey and hit an uncontested shot from the right corner after West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews missed two free throws with 11 seconds left.
Texas (10-1, 4-0 Big 12) scored the final seven points of the game and avenged last year’s 38-point loss at West Virginia (9-4, 2-3), which was poised to add to a 54-45 lead midway through the second half, then Texas got tough on defense.
No. 2 Baylor 67, TCU 49: In Fort Worth, Texas, Jared Butler scored a season-high 28 points and No. 2 Baylor stayed undefeated with a victory over TCU, when the Bears got another another double-digit win even after trailing at halftime for the first time this season.
MaCio Teague added 12 points and Davion Mitchell had 10 for the Bears (11-0, 4-0 Big 12).
Mike Miles had 15 of his 17 points by halftime for the Horned Frogs (9-4, 2-3), who led at halftime only because of the freshman’s highlight buzzer-beating 3-pointer from about 65 feet that made it 28-27.
Butler, the preseason AP All-America guard, rebounded from a season-low eight points on 2-of-8 shooting in Baylor’s 76-61 victory over Oklahoma on Wednesday night. He was 11 of 17 from the field against TCU, with all four of his 3-pointers coming after halftime.
TCU was within 45-42 midway through the second half after RJ Nembhard’s second 3-pointer in just over a minute. But Baylor then scored eight in a row, including a 3 by Butler, and led by at least nine the rest of the game.
No. 18 Texas Tech 91, Iowa St 64: In Ames, Iowa, Kyler Edwards scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as No. 18 Texas Tech built a huge lead and breezed past Iowa State (2-7, 0-5 Big 12.)
The Red Raiders (10-3, 3-2) used a pair of 12-0 runs to make it 54-28 with just over a minute left before the break.
Edwards’ layup and free throws put the Red Raiders up 36-20. Terrence Shannon Jr. capped another 12-0 run with a layup for a 26-point lead late in the half.
The Red Raiders led by 30 with 2:45 remaining in this game.
No. 11 Houston 71, Tulane 50: In Houston, Marcus Sasser scored 20 of his career-high 28 points in the first half to lead No. 11 Houston past Tulane on Saturday.
Sasser shot 7 of 9, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers, in the first half as the Cougars (10-1, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) built a 12-point halftime lead. Sasser finished with a career-high eight 3-pointers. Quentin Grimes scored 14 points.
Houston used a 16-5 spurt to take a 34-21 lead on a layup by DeJon Jarreau with 2 ½ minutes left in the first half. Sasser had eight points in the run. Houston led 37-25 at the half.
The Cougars extended the lead to 43-27 on consecutive 3-pointers by Grimes with 16 minutes remaining and never let Tulane (6-3, 1-3) get closer than 12 the rest of the way.
No. 1 Gonzaga 116, Portland 88: In Portland, Ore., Joel Ayayi posted the first triple-double in Gonzaga history and the top-ranked Bulldogs routed Portland for their 16th straight win.
Ayayi had 12 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, and Drew Timme had 26 points for the Bulldogs (12-0, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who were riding the nation’s longest active winning streak. Ahmed Ali had 19 points for the Pilots (6-5, 0-2), who have lost 13 straight against Gonzaga.
It was Gonzaga’s first “true” road trip of the season — the team played a number of early season neutral site games.
Ayayi, a junior guard from France, was the reigning WCC Player of the Week after collecting three double-doubles last week. He had a conference-best four double-doubles heading into the game against the Pilots.