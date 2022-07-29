 Skip to main content
Track and field commences at the Show-Me State Games' second weekend

The Show-Me State Games' second weekend started on Friday with sports such as baseball, basketball and track and field.

Track and field hosted kids ages 14 and under who competed in races and field events: short hurdles, 100-meter, 3000-meter run, 800-meter, long jump, discus, triple jump and high jump.

Children line up to check in for their events for

Children line up to check in for their events for the Show-Me State Games in track and field on Friday at Battle High School. This was the second week of events.
Taliah Carnes, 6, competes in the 100-meter dash

Taliah Carnes, 6, competes in the 100-meter dash on Friday at Battle High School. Carnes won first place in the race.
Aria Newbill hangs out on the sidelines to watch other events

Aria Newbill hangs out on the sidelines to watch other events on Friday at Battle High School. She competed in the 100-meter dash and won first place.
Hayden Jokerst, 13, sprints to the finish

Hayden Jokerst, 13, sprints to the finish in the 3K on Friday at Battle High School. He took first in the race.
Quentin Faft lays on the ground from exhaustion after finishing his race

Quentin Faft lays on the ground from exhaustion after finishing his race on Friday at Battle High School. Kids 14 and under competed all evening in various track-and-field events like the 100-meter, hurdles and long jump.
  • Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022 Studying photojournalism and documentary Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter

