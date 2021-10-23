You have permission to edit this article.
Under the Lights | 10.22.2021

Crushing Ends

Most mid-Missouri teams ended their regular season with a tragic fall, while one ended on a high note and another continued their reign. Fayette dominated Tolton 66-24. Hannibal knocked down Battle 42-26. Francis Howell shut out Rock Bridge 33-0. Boonville slips against Hallsville, continuing Hallsville’s streak, 36-30.

Battle High School faced off against Hannibal High School

Hannibal running back Tyler Hardy charges through the gap past Rasool Traylor at Battle High Schools’ Senior Night game on Friday in Columbia.
Battle High School faced off against Hannibal High School

Wide receiver Keylan Horn is brought down by Hannibals’ Jack Parker after leaping for the ball at Battle High Schools Senior Night on Friday in Columbia.
Hickman senior Carrig Irelan has a conversation

Hickman senior Carrig Irelan has a conversation with Belleville West defender while getting set on Friday at Hickman in Columbia.
Belleville West quarterback Cash Mays

Belleville West quarterback Cash Mays runs up the sideline with Hickman defenders in pursuit on Friday at Hickman in Columbia. Mays’ efforts led to Belleville scoring a touchdown to end the game but it wasn’t enough to overcome the large deficit.
Tolton’s Senior, Max Fellows prays during half time

Tolton’s Senior, Max Fellows prays during half time of the game on Friday at Fayette High School in Fayette, Mo.
Boonville Pirates quarterback Colby Caton fights

Boonville Pirates quarterback Colby Caton fights to reach the end zone on Friday at Boonville High School in Boonville. Caton tied the game 14-14 during the 3rd quarter.
Rock Bridge senior Payton Messer runs toward

Rock Bridge senior Payton Messer runs toward the end-zone on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.

 

Photos by Olivia Anderson, Martin Morard, Madison McMillen, Benjamin Koelkebeck and Cleo Norman

Produced by Margo Wagner, Hudson Heidger, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Paola Rodriguez and Tom Kavanaugh

