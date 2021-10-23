Under the Lights | 10.22.2021

Belleville West quarterback Cash Mays runs up the sideline with Hickman defenders in pursuit on Friday at Hickman in Columbia. Mays’ efforts led to Belleville scoring a touchdown to end the game but it wasn’t enough to overcome the large deficit.
Most mid-Missouri teams ended their regular season with a tragic fall, while one ended on a high note and another continued their reign. Fayette dominated Tolton 66-24. Hannibal knocked down Battle 42-26. Francis Howell shut out Rock Bridge 33-0. Boonville slips against Hallsville, continuing Hallsville’s streak, 36-30.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Under the Lights’.
Photos by Olivia Anderson, Martin Morard, Madison McMillen, Benjamin Koelkebeck and Cleo Norman
Produced by Margo Wagner, Hudson Heidger, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Paola Rodriguez and Tom Kavanaugh