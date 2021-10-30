Under the Lights | 10.29.2021

Hazelwood Central junior Dion Jones, left, and senior Calvin Geans tackle Kewpie senior George Nickolaus during the first game of the post season on Friday at Arena Stadium in Columbia. The game ended the Hickman High School football season after the Kewpies lost 37-14.
As the first week of playoffs are underway only one Columbia team made it forward. Tolton lost out to Harrisburg 28-16. Hickman ended their season with a 37-14 loss against Hazelwood Central. Meanwhile, Battle prevailed against Liberty 43-18. Outside of Columbia, Blair Oaks shut out Osage 53-0 and Boonville defeated Fulton 40-20.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Playoff Pressure’.
Photos by Lucy Valeski, Kate Cassady, Cara Penquite, Nevin Dubinski and Joshua Shuman
Cover photo by Nevin Dubinski
Produced by Margo Wagner, Tanishka R, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez and Trenton Almgren-Davis