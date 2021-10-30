You have permission to edit this article.
Under the Lights | 10.29.2021

Playoff Pressure

 

As the first week of playoffs are underway only one Columbia team made it forward. Tolton lost out to Harrisburg 28-16. Hickman ended their season with a 37-14 loss against Hazelwood Central. Meanwhile, Battle prevailed against Liberty 43-18. Outside of Columbia, Blair Oaks shut out Osage 53-0 and Boonville defeated Fulton 40-20.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Playoff Pressure.

 

Tolton running back Braden Willmeth runs the ball

Tolton running back Braden Willmeth runs the ball on Friday in Columbia.
Hickman sophomore Tionne Milo runs with the ball

Hickman sophomore Tionne Milo runs with the ball during the game on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia.
Wide receiver Wil Libbert avoids the tackler, Hunter Graber,

Wide receiver Wil Libbert avoids the tackler, Hunter Graber, on Friday at Blair Oaks Falcon Athletic Complex in Wardsville.
Hazelwood senior Armani Turner runs towards the end-zone

Hazelwood senior Armani Turner runs towards the end-zone with the ball on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia.
Hawk junior Dion Jones, left, and senior Calvin Geans tackle

Hazelwood Central junior Dion Jones, left, and senior Calvin Geans tackle Kewpie senior George Nickolaus during the first game of the post season on Friday at Arena Stadium in Columbia. The game ended the Hickman High School football season after the Kewpies lost 37-14.
Zachary Herigon eyes the referee as a Osage defender, Hunter Graber, reaches to stop him

Zachary Herigon eyes the referee as a Osage defender, Hunter Graber, reaches to stop him before a 44-yard touchdown reception on Friday at Blair Oaks Falcon Athletic Complex in Wardsville.
Liberty defender Colby Adelsberger nearly intercepts a pass

Liberty defender Colby Adelsberger nearly intercepts a pass intended for senior Livingston Coaty Jr. on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. The pass was ruled incomplete.
Quarterback Dylan Hair scampers outside for a 10-yard touchdown run

Quarterback Dylan Hair scampers outside for a 10-yard touchdown run on Friday at Blair Oaks Falcon Athletic Complex in Wardsville.
Senior Jaylen Broadus fights for a jump ball

Senior Jaylen Broadus fights for a jump ball on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. The drive ended in a Spartan’s touchdown.
Tolton wide receiver Cameron Lee locates the ball

Tolton wide receiver Cameron Lee locates the ball on Friday in Columbia.
Junior running back Ricky Dunn eludes the secondary

Junior running back Ricky Dunn eludes the secondary for a first down on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Dunn had multiple rushing touchdowns throughout the game.
Tolton wide receiver Luke Drummond loses possession of the ball

Tolton wide receiver Luke Drummond loses possession of the ball to Bulldog defensive back Jace Carr on Friday in Columbia. 
Fulton player Tyreion Logan is tackled to the ground

Fulton player Tyreion Logan is tackled to the ground on Friday in Boonville. Boonville won with a final score of 40-20.
Senior Jaylen Broadus catches a pass before the game

Senior Jaylen Broadus catches a pass before the game on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Battle will go to the district semifinals at Holt High School next Friday.

Photos by Lucy Valeski, Kate Cassady, Cara Penquite, Nevin Dubinski and Joshua Shuman

Cover photo by Nevin Dubinski

Produced by Margo Wagner, Tanishka R, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez and Trenton Almgren-Davis

