Under the Lights | 11.05.2021

Centralia running back Kyden Wilkerson, right, celebrates a touchdown during the second half with teammate Bradley Werkmeister on Friday in Hallsville. Wilkerson scored several touchdowns for Centralia during their loss.
Teams continued their fight in hopes of securing a seat in district championships. While most teams prevailed, Boonville fell to Blair Oaks ending their season 64-38. Hallsville continues their streak beating Centralia in a tight game 38-36. Helias dominated Washington 49-6. Mexico triumphed over Eldon 50-19.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Under the Lights’.
Photos by Holden Green, Lily Dozier, Madison McMillen and Will Scott
Cover photo by Holden Green
Produced by Margo Wagner, Trenton Almgren-Davis, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Paola Rodriguez and Tom Kavanaugh