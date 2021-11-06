You have permission to edit this article.
Under the Lights | 11.05.2021

The road to glory

Teams continued their fight in hopes of securing a seat in district championships. While most teams prevailed, Boonville fell to Blair Oaks ending their season 64-38. Hallsville continues their streak beating Centralia in a tight game 38-36. Helias dominated Washington 49-6. Mexico triumphed over Eldon 50-19.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Under the Lights.

Hallsville running back Trenton Hobbs hurdles tacklers

Hallsville running back Trenton Hobbs hurdles over tacklers on Friday in Hallsville. Hallsville scored all of their five touchdowns on the ground.
Mexico sets up for a play during the third quarter

Mexico sets up for a play during the third quarter at a home game on Friday in Mexico, Mo.
Blair Oaks’ Cadon Garber pretends to run the ball

Blair Oaks’ Cadon Garber pretends to run the ball on Friday at Boonville High School in Boonville. Blair Oaks’ win means that they will go on to play Mexico in the Class 3 District 5 finals.
Blair Oaks’ Dylan Hair runs the ball toward the end zone

Blair Oaks’ Dylan Hair runs the ball toward the end zone on Friday in Boonville. Hair went on to score four touchdowns during the game, almost half of Blair Oaks’ nine touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Connor Johnson celebrates a complete pass

Senior wide receiver Connor Johnson celebrates a complete pass on Friday in Mexico, Mo.
Centralia wide receiver Noah Brooks brings in a pass

Centralia wide receiver Noah Brooks brings in a pass just shy of the end zone during the first half on Friday in Hallsville.
From right, Helias’ Harrison Miller, Cristian Prasad and Billy Underwood

From right, Helias’ Harrison Miller, Cristian Prasad and Billy Underwood celebrate on Friday in Jefferson City. The Crusaders defeated the Blue Jays 49-6.
Boonville’s Ross Brackman kicks off during the game

Boonville’s Ross Brackman kicks off during the game on Friday at Boonville High School in Booneville. After their loss, Boonville’s season record was solidified at 8-3.
Centralia quarterback Beau Gordon attempts a pass

Centralia quarterback Beau Gordon attempts a pass on Friday in Hallsville. Gordon is also a defensive back for the Panthers.
Helias’ Beau Bondurant and Carson Brauner tackle

Helias’ Beau Bondurant and Carson Brauner tackle Washington’s Cam Millheiser on Friday in Jefferson City. By halftime, Helias was up 42-0 against Washington.
Boonville’s Jamesian McKee is tackled while running the ball

Boonville’s Jamesian McKee is tackled while running the ball on Friday at Boonville High School in Boonville. McKee scored three of Boonville’s five touchdowns, giving his team at least 18 points.
Centralia running back Kyden Wilkerson, right, celebrates a touchdown

Centralia running back Kyden Wilkerson, right, celebrates a touchdown during the second half with teammate Bradley Werkmeister on Friday in Hallsville. Wilkerson scored several touchdowns for Centralia during their loss.

 

Photos by Holden Green, Lily Dozier, Madison McMillen and Will Scott

Cover photo by Holden Green

Produced by Margo Wagner, Trenton Almgren-Davis, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Paola Rodriguez and Tom Kavanaugh

