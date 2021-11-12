Under the Lights | 11.12.2021

Mexico running back Michael White carries the ball into the end zone during his second touchdown on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. White would score a total of five touchdowns throughout the game.
Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair hugs the ball after a tackle by Mexico High School on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. Hair suffered an injury at the end of the first quarter which paused the game for almost 40 minutes.
While the district champion round was the end for many teams, state championship hopes for those who advanced have never been higher. That was especially true for Mexico, pulling off the ultimate upset against the defending state champion Blair Oaks with a score of 49-14. Hallsville was not as fortunate, ending their undefeated season with a score of 42-30 against Bowling Green. Fayette High School won 46-6 against Sweet Springs.
Photos by Lucy Valeski, Amy Schaffer and MaKayla Hart
Cover photo by Lucy Valeski
Produced by Michelle Gutierrez, Nicole Gutierrez, Margo Wagner, Paola Rodriguez, Tom Kavanaugh, Hudson Heidger