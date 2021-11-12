You have permission to edit this article.
Under the Lights | 11.12.2021

Under the Lights | 11.12.2021

One step closer

While the district champion round was the end for many teams, state championship hopes for those who advanced have never been higher. That was especially true for Mexico, pulling off the ultimate upset against the defending state champion Blair Oaks with a score of 49-14. Hallsville was not as fortunate, ending their undefeated season with a score of 42-30 against Bowling Green. Fayette High School won 46-6 against Sweet Springs.

Hallsville senior Tyger Cobb prepares to toss the ball

Hallsville senior Tyger Cobb prepares to toss the ball on Friday in Hallsville. Cobb plays as one of Hallsville’s quarterbacks.

 
Mexico running back Michael White carries the ball

Mexico running back Michael White carries the ball into the end zone during his second touchdown on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. White would score a total of five touchdowns throughout the game.
Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair hugs the ball

Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair hugs the ball after a tackle by Mexico High School on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. Hair suffered an injury at the end of the first quarter which paused the game for almost 40 minutes.
Fayette High Falcons Senior Garren Vroman runs the ball

Fayette Falcon senior Garren Vroman runs the ball towards the end zone in his school's championship game against Sweet Springs on Friday in Fayette.
The Bowling Green Bobcats tackle Hallsville

The Bowling Green Bobcats tackle Hallsville senior Tyger Cobb on Friday in Hallsville. Hallsville fell to Bowling Green 42-30.

 
Senior Garren Vroman, a running back for the Fayette Falcons,

Senior Garren Vroman, a running back for the Fayette Falcons, rushes the ball during the second half of the Championship game against Sweet Springs High School on Friday in Fayette.

 
Hallsville sophomore Xavier Stinson runs with

Hallsville sophomore Xavier Stinson runs with the ball in a game against Bowling Green on Friday in Hallsville. Hallsville went undefeated in their season until the district championships.
Mexico High School quarterback Michael White runs

Mexico quarterback Michael White runs the ball into the end zone Friday at Mexico High School. White scored five touchdowns in the district championship game, helping his team to a 49-14 win.

Photos by Lucy Valeski, Amy Schaffer and MaKayla Hart

Cover photo by Lucy Valeski

Produced by Michelle Gutierrez, Nicole Gutierrez, Margo Wagner, Paola Rodriguez, Tom Kavanaugh, Hudson Heidger

