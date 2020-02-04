Heading into National Signing Day, Missouri has 12 commits that have signed their national letters of intent. The Tigers will add a few more Wednesday, but how many remains the bigger question. Here’s whom to watch for on National Signing Day.
Ennis Rakestraw
Rakestraw is one of the major question marks for Missouri heading into Wednesday.
The cornerback from Duncanville, Texas, didn’t have any Power 5 offers heading into his senior season. After a breakout season, the Dallas Morning News named him the Defensive Player of the Year and he has become one of the top cornerback prospects still available. Rakestraw has narrowed his final schools down to Alabama, Texas and Missouri.
The Tigers were the first of the three schools to offer him and he will make his decision on National Signing Day. From a rankings perspective, this might not bolster the Tigers, but he has clearly become a priority target for some of the top schools in the nation.
Montra Edwards
Defensive tackle Montra Edwards announced on Twitter that he will sign with Missouri at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Edwards, who hails from Mississippi, committed to the Tigers for the second time Jan. 7 after originally decommitting in August.
Kris Abrams-Draine
Abrams-Draine is one of the recruits that pledged his commitment to the Tigers last week.
The Spanish Port High School wide receiver told the Missourian that he will sign with the Tigers on Wednesday. He originally was committed to LSU in 2018 and switched to Mississippi in 2019 before decommitting in January.
Including graduate transfer Damon Hazelton, he is one of five WR commits in the recruiting class.
Eddie Watkins
Watkins has Missouri in his final three schools and will reveal his choice Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Along with the Tigers, he is considering West Virginia and Arizona.
The three star weakside defensive end visited Missouri last weekend and is the No. 39-ranked player in Alabama according to Rivals.
Chance Luper
After decommitting from Boise State, it wasn’t surprising that he joined his father, Curtis Luper, who is Missouri’s new running backs coach. Luper is a three star wide receiver from Texas and committed to the Tigers on Jan. 30. Although he has not said that he will sign Wednesday, it’s possible that he does.
Kevon Billingsley
Billingsley was one of Missouri’s earliest commits, but he has still not signed. It’s unclear if the defensive lineman will do so in the near future but he is a name to watch.
Johnny Walker
Walker was one of the commits that announced his decision last week. The outside linebacker from Florida is another name to watch Wednesday.
Dylan Spencer
Spencer committed to Missouri after originally pledging to Southern Miss.
The three star offensive tackle was recruited by new offensive line coach Marcus Johnson while he was at Mississippi State, and that relationship carried over to Missouri.
He’s another recruit that could sign Wednesday but has not indicated publicly that he will do so.
Jalen St. John
After originally committing to Missouri under Barry Odom, it seems like a virtual lock that St. John will not be signing with the Tigers. The offensive tackle from St. Louis appears to be looking at Odom’s new home in Arkansas as a possible destination.