Missouri and Vanderbilt enter Saturday’s contest a combined 0-7 in conference play this year. They’ve been outscored by a combined 210 points against SEC opponents. On a national scale, they’re No. 126 and 120, respectively, in yards allowed per game, worst and third-worst among Power Five teams.
And now something has to give as they meet in Nashville.
Missouri already faces an uphill battle to make it to six wins and a bowl game. It needs an upset win along with taking care of business against Vanderbilt and also-hapless South Carolina over the last five contests of the year. A loss in the Music City will almost certainly mean the Tigers’ season ends in November with their final regular-season game.
Sophomore Mike Wright will start at quarterback for the Commodores. Ken Seals began the season as the No. 1 option before being sidelined with a finger injury. Wright got his first start Oct. 16 against South Carolina and almost led Vanderbilt to its first SEC win in two years, throwing for 206 yards and a touchdown in the 21-20 loss.
Of course, who’s under center might not matter.
Missouri has the second-worst rush defense in the FBS. Only Arkansas State has allowed more yards per game. It might not even matter that the Commodores have a below-average rushing attack, averaging fewer than 100 yards on the ground.
“They’re gonna run the ball at us just like every other team,” Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey said.
What Missouri has going for it is an offense that has done well all year against bad defenses. The Tigers put up 34 points early in the season against Central Michigan (No. 90 out of 130 FBS teams in yards per game), and 48 against North Texas (No. 101). Running back Tyler Badie ran for 203 and 209 yards, respectively, in those games.
All seven of quarterback Connor Bazelak’s interceptions have come against Power Five opponents. Seven of his twelve touchdown passes were against Central Michigan, North Texas and Southeast Missouri State of the FCS.
“I think one thing is just being more accurate,” he said. “I think maybe two of my interceptions have just been not being accurate. Turnovers happen. Stuff like that happens, so you just have to cut down on them and reduce them the best you can.”
The Tigers are coming off their bye week, which they spent focusing on themselves. Priorities were trying to identify and shore up some of the sloppy play that doomed them early in the season: pointless penalties on offense and defenders getting out of their gaps.
What they didn’t emphasize as much was who they were playing until it became a game week again.
“I used to say this in the league all the time,” Missouri defensive coordinator and former NFL coach Steve Wilks said. “The great example is to play on a Sunday and come back and play on a Thursday. People think you can’t do it, but it eliminates the thinking. Because I think sometimes when you have too much time, you can outthink yourself.”
The Commodores were in a similar situation last time they hosted Missouri. It was 2019, and they didn’t have an SEC win. The Tigers were 5-1 and hadn’t lost since Week 1.
MU came out flat and never recovered as the offense was stagnant in a 21-14 loss. It kicked off a free fall of five straight losses, which ultimately cost coach Barry Odom his job. Vanderbilt hasn’t won a conference game since.
But for better or worse, things are different now. Both teams have different coaches. Most of the starters are different on both sides as well.
Bazelak, then a freshman third-stringer, said he doesn’t remember much about the game. Defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside said it was “in the past.”
“I press on toward the goal,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “I just don’t think that that’s a big — you can learn from the past ... , but I don’t think it’s a motivational tactic moving forward. Obviously it’s something you’ve got to learn from and understand that that did and can happen, but we’re not using that to motivate us to play a certain way. Our motivation is internal based on what we’re trying to achieve and who we’re trying to play for, which is each other.”