The MR340 boat race on the Missouri River that began Tuesday is set to finish Friday at 9 p.m.
The race begins in Kansas City and ends in St. Charles. Any racers that do not arrive in St. Charles by 9 p.m. Friday are disqualified. Last year, only two-thirds of the participants in the race were able to successfully complete it in the designated time frame.
At 9:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Dustin LeCave of the Men’s Solo Division arrived in St. Charles, finishing first place overall in the competition in 38 hours.
In the Women’s Solo Division, Gayle Taylor arrived in St. Charles on Thursday morning at 10:56 a.m., finishing first in her division.
Team Make Mine a Triple arrived in St. Charles Wednesday at 11:50 p.m., coming in second overall in the competition and first in the Pedal Drive Division. The team was comprised of Joe Mann, Matt Walters, and Uncle A-Dog.
The winner of the Men’s Tandem Division was team Able Ables led by members Abel Hagan and AJ Hagan. Able Ables finished the MR340 early Thursday morning at 5:15 a.m.
The winners of the Women’s Tandem Division were Carol Heddinghaus and Joan Twillman who were a part of team Are We Doing This Again. The team arrived in St. Charles on Thursday at 2:53 p.m.
The first place winners of the Mixed Tandem Division were Emily McNeill and Daryl Simon who were a part of team Tandemonium. Team Tandemonium arrived Thurday at 5:35 a.m.
In the Team division, team BBC took first place in their respective division, finishing the race Thursday at 2:26 a.m. The Team BBC roster comprised of Matt Green, Tod Wilson, and Kevin Schwartz.
Finishing at the top of the Pedal Drive Solo Division was Thomas Farrar, who finished the race Thursday at 5:05 a.m.
The winners of the Tandem/Team Rowing division were David Falterman and Ellen Falterman who were a part of The Browers team. The Browers finished the race at Thursday at 9:04 a.m.
Finishing first in the Pedal/SUP Tandem division was team Peddling In-Laws which was comprised of Ryan Gregory and Kevin Uballez. The team finished the race Thursday at 9:29 a.m.
The winner of the Women’s SUP solo division was Lauren Rodriguez who finished the race Thursday at 8:31 a.m.
The winner of the Men’s SUP solo division was Jed Friedrichsen who arrived in St. Charles at 8:36 a.m.