Florida women’s basketball came into 2022 ranked No. 11 in the preseason Southeastern Conference poll. Nonconference losses to Towson and George Mason seemed to justify that, before preseason All-SEC guard Lavender Briggs transferred out of the program.
Since starting league play 0-2, the Gators have won seven of their past eight games, with five of the victories coming over teams that were ranked at the time. Last week’s triumphs over Tennessee and Georgia brought Florida into the AP Poll this week at No. 19.
With guard Kiara Smith leading the way, the Gators look primed to earn a double bye in the conference tournament and make a run in the big dance.
Speaking of the Lady Vols, Tennessee looked to be in the top tier of the league with South Carolina through the first half of SEC play. Since then Kelly Harper’s team has lost three of four including dropping a game to last place Auburn.
On Thursday, Missouri travels to Knoxville, Tennessee. Expect Tennessee to come out aggressive following blowout losses to Florida and Connecticut.
Since losing to Missouri, South Carolina has proved once again that the league goes through them. The Gamecocks have rattled off nine straight wins, seven of which by double digits.
South Carolina is led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Aliyah Boston who is averaging 17.1 points and 11.7 rebounds while providing elite rim protection. Its Feb. 20 matchup with Tennessee will be must-see TV.
The middle of the SEC is a war zone. The teams in the fourth through ninth spots are separated by two games.
Georgia, Ole Miss and LSU appear to be the best of the bunch, each with difference maker on the court. Coaching legend Kim Mulkey might give LSU an advantage in an effort to finish in the league’s top four.
Behind those three are Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi State, which have all had their moments but have been marred by inconsistency. MU has a huge win against South Carolina under its belt but has struggled on the road. Arkansas has played the top teams in the league tough but has been unable to close some close games. Mississippi State has been surging towards the NCAA Tournament lately.
Without a doubt, the disappointments of the conference have been Texas A&M and Kentucky.
In head coach Gary Blair’s final season, the Aggies have fallen way back from the No. 2 seed they achieved in the NCAA Tournament last season. They have won just three conference games but have come out on top in their last two. But with a talented roster led by guards Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts, the Aggies have the players to get back in the tournament discussion.
One might not be able to say the same about Kentucky. The Wildcats were picked to finish fifth in the league but currently sit in 13th place with two conference victories. Superstar Rhyne Howard has been doing her part leading the SEC in scoring but hasn’t received enough support to help Kentucky reach its preseason expectations.
There are three weeks of play left before the conference tournament in Nashville. Aside from the juggernaut that is South Carolina, every team appears to be capable of picking off its opponents on any given night.