Women's Intersport Network hosts 26th Annual WIN Awards

Women’s Intersport Network for Columbia held its 26th annual awards luncheon Tuesday at Columbia College's Southwell Complex.

Headlined by keynote speaker Krishna Lee, who is the general manager of the Women’s National Football Conference's Kansas City Glory, the event celebrated women in sports across Missouri.

Arianna Fisher accepts her award for the Collegiate Sportswoman of the Year

Arianna Fisher accepts her award for Collegiate Sportswoman of the Year during the Women’s Intersport Network for Columbia awards luncheon Tuesday at Columbia College's Southwell Complex. Fisher is a senior on the Missouri track and field team and set a new school record in the triple jump last spring.
From left, Kate Ryan, Savanna Hazelrigg, Catherine Fallis and Katelyn Ankenman of the Father Tolton Catholic golf team pose with keynote speaker Krishna Lee

From left, Tolton girls golfers Kate Ryan, Savanna Hazelrigg, Catherine Fallis and Katelyn Ankenman pose with keynote speaker Krishna Lee during the Women’s Intersport Network for Columbia awards luncheon Tuesday at Columbia College's Southwell Complex. The Trailblazers finished third as a team at the 2022 MSHSAA Class 3 tournament and were led by individual state champion Audrey Rischer.
Dr. Mark Adams gives a speech following being presented with an award at the 26th Annual Women’s Intersport Network’s awards luncheon

Dr. Mark Adams gives a speech after being presented with an award at the 26th annual Women’s Intersport Network for Columbia awards luncheon Tuesday at Columbia College's Southwell Complex. Adams was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 for his work with several colleges, including MU.

