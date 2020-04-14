Missouri named Chris Wootton interim tennis head coach, the athletic department announced in a news release on Tuesday. Wootton had previously been an assistant coach for the team, joining the program in 2019.
“This fulfills my lifelong dream of becoming a Division I head coach," Wootton said in the release. "I am excited about leading my team in the SEC and competing on the national stage. My family and I love and feel connected to the city of Columbia and the proud traditions of the University of Missouri."
Before taking the job at Missouri in 2019, Wootton was an assistant coach at Southern California. He is replacing former head coach Colt Gaston, who resigned Monday, citing a desire to focus on his family and pursue other opportunities.
Under Gaston, Missouri tennis was mostly unsuccessful. During his four years in charge, the Tigers won just two conference games, both coming in his first season in 2017. In 2016, Gaston replaced Sasha Schmid, who left to coach at Iowa.
During Gaston's tenure, nine players departed the program, either transferring or quitting tennis altogether.
Before going to USC, Wootton was an assistant coach at Williams College in Massachusetts in 2017, when the team won a Division III national championship.
"(Wootton) is a proven recruiter and works well on the court with our student-athletes," Executive Associate Athletics Director Andy Humes said in the release. "He is well-respected by our student-athletes and staff, and I am confident he will lead this program in a first-class manner."
Before coaching, Wootton was notably the oldest All-American in NCAA history in any sport when he played tennis for the University of Texas at Tyler in 2015 at age 39.