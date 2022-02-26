Stars and strikes: Nclusion Plus hosts drag bowling event

Matthew Wilson, Melanie Carraher and Mike Carraher take a selfie with drag entertainer Bella Rose, on Friday at AMF Town & Country Lanes in Columbia. The Carrahers brought Wilson, who had never been to a drag event like this — “except for Miami,” the friends joked — to celebrate his 27th birthday the next day.
Husband and wife Melanie and Mike Carraher cheer for their Drag Lanes “captain” Bella Rose after she bowled a spare on Friday at AMF Town & Country Lanes. The three drag entertainers at the event rotated between their teams’ lanes, with the highest-scoring teams winning prizes at the end of the night.
Drag entertainers Bella Rose, left, and Stephanie Six Trombones, center, wait for their turns to bowl on Friday at AMF Town & Country Lanes. The next Drag Lanes event is scheduled for April 29 and, according to director Anthony Plogger, is “just a sample” of NClusionPlus’s 50% family-friendly events that work with more than 200 performers.
Adrian Perez, left, puts dollar bill tips into drag entertainer Stephanie Six Trombones’ leotard during her performance Friday at AMF Town & Country Lanes. This was Perez’s first time bowling in six years due to working as a traveling nurse. “This has been the one time I get to breathe and just be myself,” Perez said. “I work five days a week, but I’m outgoing, I’m fun! I like to go do random things.”
Drag entertainer Amanda Lay performs her drag routine to “Take Me To Church” by Hozier on Friday at AMF Town & Country Lanes. Lay is a semi-professional bowler who helped get the recurring event started, but she is moving to Oregon in the next month. She closed out her last Drag Lanes show with a message encouraging her peers to be themselves. “People always ask me why I need to make everything so political,” she said. “Every time I put on this makeup, every time I put on these lashes, I am a walking political statement.”
Drag entertainer Amanda Lay, right, takes a tip from NClusionPlus director Anthony Plogger on Friday at AMF Town & Country Lanes in Columbia. Lay joked throughout the night about how her outfit cost over $1,000, with more than $800 of that being her breast plate.