‘Is this your turd?’: Missouri city’s cleanup flags dog poop
SPRINGFIELD — Officials in a southwest Missouri city are planting small flags in piles of abandoned dog poop as part of a campaign to get residents to clean up after their pets downtown.
The Police Department in Springfield, Missouri, posted photos of the flags in use on its Facebook page Wednesday.
The flags contain messages such as, “Is this your turd? ‘Cuz that’s absurd” and “This is a nudge to pick up the fudge.”
The campaign started this week and the department noted on Facebook that leaving behind a pet’s mess in many cases violates a city ordinance.
The flags are made of bamboo and recycled paper.
The city said it picks up nearly 25 pounds of poop a week from downtown parks and parking lots, costing $7,500 annually.
Missouri elk hunt likely in 2020
SPRINGFIELD — Missouri Department of Conservation officials say the state’s elk herd is on track to be large enough in 2020 for the first hunt in more than a century.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that department officials outlined how a hunt will work if the rules get final approval by the conservation commission.
Five to 10 permits are likely to be available, and only Missouri residents will be eligible, officials said during a Wednesday webcast.
Department elk specialist Aaron Hildreth said the elk that were reintroduced to Missouri in 2011 now number about 175 and the herd is expected to be close to 200 animals by fall 2020.
The department hopes to grow the herd to 400 to 500 elk eventually and more hunting permits will likely become available in future years.