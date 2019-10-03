Rainy September adds more water to swollen Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. — After an unusually rainy September in the region, the amount of water flowing down the lower Missouri River this year is likely to match the 2011 record.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it now expects 61 million acre feet of water to flow down the Missouri River this year. That would equal the record set during the prolonged 2011 flooding.
So the Corps will continue releasing massive amounts of water from the dams along the river.
The amount of water currently being released from the Gavins Point dam on the South Dakota-Nebraska border — 80,000 cubic feet per second — is more than twice what is typical for this time of year.
Head of state’s public defender system is resigning
JEFFERSON CITY — The head of Missouri’s public defender system is resigning.
Michael Barrett announced his resignation Thursday after four years as director of the Missouri State Public Defender system. He said he was returning to New York to be closer to family.
The Kansas City Star reports a six-member public defender commission will select a new director.
Barrett has been a vocal critic of the lack of resources for Missouri public defenders and the need for criminal justice reform.
In 2016, he appointed former Gov. Jay Nixon, who is an attorney, to defend a case for a person who couldn’t afford a lawyer. He said the move was a protest of budget cuts for the public defenders office. A judge later ruled that Barrett didn’t have the authority to make the appointment.
Missouri police seek tips in skinned-alive beagle case
NEOSHO — An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in the case of a pet beagle that was skinned alive in southwest Missouri.
Neosho police Lt. Jason Baird says the dog’s entire backside was removed from its neck to its tail and down to the top of its legs. He says a subdivision resident reported seeing the injured animal emerge from a wooded area Sept. 23. Baird says the beagle was in obvious pain when officers caught it, and the decision was made to put it down.
Baird says the dog was left inside a home while its owner was out of town and may have gotten out through an unsecured door.
The community has contributed $3,000 to the reward, and the Humane Society of the United States announced Thursday that it’s chipping in $5,000.